Eddie Howe reflects on cruel defeat to Manchester City

Eddie Howe absolutely gutted.

His team putting in such a committed shift, scoring two brilliant goals and leading, yet in the final analysis, nothing to show for it.

This is what can happen when you are up against the best team in the world with superstars on the bench to come on against a knackered team, with 11 players missing and no positive options to bring off the home bench.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3:

“There was so much promise and so many good things…

“So to be sat here with nothing, is very, very painful.

“The lads have given so much physically in that game.

“The first half was everything that we wanted it to be.

“We wanted to be aggressive and front foot.

“When you do that, you take risks, but those risks were worth it. You could see that it paid off at the other end of the pitch.

“We still wanted to do that in the second half, we still wanted to play the same way, but we just couldn’t deliver that in the second half.

“It was a really good first-half performance from us, with end to end brave football.

“We probably ran out of gas in the second half.

“It looked like we had done enough for the point.

“With the way we defended you’d have backed us to see it out but we just couldn’t do it in the end.

“We are limited from the bench at the moment.

“The lads gave a lot in the first half, we looked really good, we just probably couldn’t sustain it.

“That is the quality they have but you have to find a way.

“You just hoped we could see it out and get a really good point.

“In the first half, physically we were causing them problems, we were stretching their back line.

“We had chances when we got the lead, were in a really good moment, but we couldn’t sustain it.

“The frustration from us, is you could see what we can be at times, but we haven’t been able to put that together for the last month and it has cost us.

“You accept that, but of course, we need some players back and to lift the group.

“We just have to continue in the same form really.

“There is not a lot wrong with our performances.

“You can see today we are a top team.

“The group is in a good place and I don’t see any negativity.

“I see hurt because we aren’t winning and that’s what we are here to do.

“We had a good win in the FA Cup last week and that boosted us for today.

“I’m in a difficult position where I’m thinking, do I bring a defender on, which can potentially be viewed as a negative substitution. It’s generally a negative move when you take off an attacking player,and I didn’t really want to do that.

“I was hoping that Miggy Almiron, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak could still be a threat in the match, even though they had given a lot in that first half.

“I wanted to keep them on the pitch because of what they delivered for the majority of the game.

“I think if we draw the game and see the last three minutes out, then it’s probably not talked about as much, but unfortunately it has cost us.

“We had chances in the game, we could have scored more, but their quality told in the end and de Bruyne is obviously a world class player.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak:

“The goal was very reminiscent of Alan Shearer, the finish that he delivered.

“He can go on I think, to achieve incredible things in his career. He has got so much more to offer.

“He’s probably getting back to 100 per cent fit – I wouldn’t say he’s totally there yet. He’s had his own injury troubles this season, but the last two performances and the goals that he’s scored ,offers a glimpse of his capabilities.

“He is really the all-round striker, in my opinion.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Saturday 13 January 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 35, Gordon 37

Man City:

Bernardo Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were Man City 27 (11) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Man City 11 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Man City 13 (5) Newcastle 3 (2)

Attendance: 52,190 (3,000 Man City)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon (Hall 86)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, A Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports