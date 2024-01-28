News

Eddie Howe reflects as United march into FA Cup fifth round – Fulham 0 Newcastle 2

His team having to withstand some decent pressure from a spirited Fulham in the early stages, defending well with the Head Coach’s first choice defence now firmly established once again.

Then once Sean Longstaff lashed the opening goal in on 39 minutes, Newcastle United never really looking like they were going to give this one up.

Eddie Howe speaking to ITV after Fulham 0 Newcastle 2:

“A difficult game, not our finest performance.

“I think you win these types of games in the mind.

“The motivation had to be there, the resilience had to be there, and both were.

“The second half was better in terms of technical delivery.

“We are pleased to win, keep a clean sheet and score two good goals.

“We knew it was going to be difficult tonight.

“You come to this ground, it is a Premier League [level] game.

“We have got our injury troubles and we are not at our fluent best.

“In these sorts of games, that is when you have to try and dig out a result.

“You try and get yourself into the next round.

“That is where I have to praise the players. We weren’t at our best in the first half but we came in at the break 1-0 up, which was a good scoreline for us.

“Sean [Longstaff’s] finish is a great shot with his left foot.

“For Dan’s, well, I don’t think he could’ve missed that.

“He has scored some important goals for us, none more so than last year in our cup run to the Carabao Cup final. That second goal was all important for us.”

On the possibility of reaching Wembley:

“It would be incredible to do it in the FA Cup.

“The Carabao Cup whetted the appetite for us, it was an incredible day.

“The scenes beforehand and the support we had – we were so disappointed not to deliver the result.

“Hopefully we can go a long way in this competition this year.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)