Eddie Howe reflects as United hammer the Mackems – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3

Eddie Howe a happy man.

His team putting in a decent performance that was more than enough to see them totally dominate this derby match.

Sunderland lucky to get away with a three goal defeat as United cruised through to the FA Cup fourth round.

Newcastle United dominated from the first whistle and the gulf in class quickly apparent.

Eddie Howe speaking to ITV after Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3:

“It feels great.

“I never worried about the draw.

“I always thought it was a great draw, as long as we won it.

“We handled the occasion well.

“We were brave with the ball and were very composed.

“We didn’t let the crowd take over and we handled everything really well in the first half.

“I think we are still a bit off our best.

“But it was a step in the right direction and hopefully the forward momentum can continue.

“If you look at the size of the games we have had this year, this was nothing new.

“We have handled the big occasions really well this year.

“We had to do the little bits right today and that is what happened.

“It keeps us in an important competition and that brings hope.

“The Premier League doesn’t get any easier with fixtures, so this game was important.”

Eddie Howe asked about Joelinton going off with an injury:

“He looks like he’s got a bit of a knock.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46,, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports