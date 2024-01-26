News

Eddie Howe on the futures of Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson – Friday update

Eddie Howe has been quizzed on the futures of a number of Newcastle United stars.

Friday morning seeing him meet journalists.

Where after a couple of weeks with no games, or press conferences, the media able to ask Eddie Howe about the recent speculation surrounding a number of his players.

Eddie Howe asked about Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson:

Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier:

“We hope that he will stay and we are very confident that he will be part of our long-term future.

“I have to make it clear, he has never asked to leave or even questioned his future here.

“We have had conversations in the last week but it ha always been about Newcastle United.

“It is important I make that clear.

“His commitment to Newcastle shouldn’t be questioned.

“It as a huge compliment that a club like Bayern Munich are interested.

“However, I want to keep all our best players and to contemplate losing a player at this stage, would be very difficult for me personally, especially any of our best players.

“His situation is finished [with regards to Bayern Munich attempts to sign him.

“However, I have been in football long enough to never say 100 per cent [that any player will definitely not leave].

“I don’t want to look stupid but he [Kieran Trippier] is 100 per cent committed.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson:

“He is one hundred per cent committed to NUFC.

“We want two fit strikers and we want to keep him.

“It has been a strange one , with a lot of speculation and a lot of it unfounded.

“He is a huge part of what we do and we are desperate to get our two strikers fit again.

“He is nearing a return and looks good, he is getting there.

“There is no part of me that wants to lose him.

“In every conversation, he is 100 per cent committed.

“No part of him is looking elsewhere [at another club].

“He has got big ambitions and we want to keep him here but some things are out of our control.

“The club is acting with the long-term interests of the club [in mind] and they have to.

“Let’s see what happens.

Eddie Howe on Miguel Almiron:

“A lot of noise and speculation around his future but I am desperate to keep him.

“He has been an integral part since I came to the club and his contribution has been immense.

“There has been a lot of noise and it comes from somewhere but hopefully we can keep him.”

Conclusions

With the Newcastle United owners meeting last night at Alnwick Castle and then what Eddie Howe has had to say this morning, my feeling now is that we are likely to see some action involving Newcastle United in this transfer window. Whether that is on or out, or both… remains to be seen.