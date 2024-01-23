Opinion

Eddie Howe, Newcastle United and the need to change playing style

It is just over two years and two months since Eddie Howe took charge of his first Newcastle United match.

Due to testing positive for Covid, the new Head Coach had to direct operations remotely from his hotel room.

A much improved performance saw Newcastle United by far the better team against Brentford back on 20 November 2021, NUFC should have won comfortably by a couple of goals. Instead, defensive lapses gifted the visitors at least two of their goals and it ended 3-3.

Fast forward two years and two months and I was interested to read an article at the weekend on The Mag,

It talked about Eddie Howe, Newcastle United and the need to change playing style

An interesting article (Did you hear the one about Novak Djokovic…?) by Aaron Gales that included this:

‘This is not intended as a criticism of anyone. We have made enormous progress in the last couple of years and everyone at the club deserves great credit for what has been achieved in such a short space of time.

However, if we are going to kick on to the next level, then it is becoming increasingly clear that we will need to develop a more effective style of play and figure out new ways of hurting teams when we are in possession of the ball.

Currently, so much of our playing identity is centred on our intensity and winning the ball back. However, for a while (and this pre-dates our current bad run of form) we’ve looked a bit toothless when in possession, with a huge emphasis on getting the ball wide to Kieran Trippier, or relying on a moment of magic from one of our attacking players to create something out of nothing.’

As I say, I found the article interesting, but that doesn’t mean I agreed with all that it said / claimed.

The author states that the problem of playing style pre-dates the recent run of results…

Yet the week before the loss at Everton (7 December 2023) and what followed, Eddie Howe and Newcastle United had a magnificent week.

Where despite only having 11 players (including a 17 year old) who had to start all three games in a week , we tore Chelsea apart 4-1 and then battered Man U, that should have been 5-0 and they were so lucky only 1-0. In between, we went to PSG and with admittedly far more defensive tactics due to necessity, we still carried a threat and went 1-0 up, then were cheated out of a famous win.

I just think we have been so so unlucky with the missing players AND incredible bad luck and fine margins on top of that.

As for playing style(s), I think Eddie Howe has shown countless different ways of playing since arriving two years ago.

From the more defensive way Howe played with Chris Wood (picked up 29 points in the 15 PL games he started in 2021/22) up front to get that third best Premier League form in second half of that 2021/22 season, only Man City and Liverpool doing better (this after Newcastle United had won only one of their first 22 games that season in all competitions!!).

Then last season (2022/23) was built initially on such a solid defence but as the season went on, Eddie Howe got us ever more attacking, especially once Alexander Isak was fully fit. Even despite that extra increasing emphasis on attack (26 goals in 10 Premier League games that took us to the brink of finishing top four, which was then ironically achieved with the goalless draw against Leicester, their goal leading a VERY charmed life), Newcastle had the joint lowest total goals conceded with Man City.

Then this 2023/24 season.

After that tough opening set of fixtures, Newcastle United have played a number of different styles but the most popular high press one was paying stellar dividends from mid-September on, until Eddie Howe then lost countless players. Especially so many of the attacking and midfield options, meaning we have ended up with absolutely nobody to bring on during games to maintain those energy and quality levels, plus having to play knackered / carrying knocks players game after game because there is literally nobody else.

Against Man City, so many things conspired against us and playing an open game would have killed us.

Yet Eddie Howe still played brave and got numbers forward when possible and did the high press where possible. Newcastle had at least five or six great opportunities that first half, including twice when charging down their keepers with the high press, plus that opening Man City goal should never have happened, a clear foul by Ruben Dias on Gordon.

When Eddie Howe arrived at Newcastle United, his critics claimed he was incapable of organising a disciplined defence.

Yet within a month he had changed things from the total mess under Steve Bruce of a defence gone to pieces, to one that in the final 21 matches of that 2021/22 season only in two games let more than one goal in. Having only spent £28m in total on Trippier, Burn and a loan fee for Targett. Then in the summer added Botman for £35m and £10m for Pope, to then produce a defence that wasn’t bettered by any other defence last season.

Then when able to bring in the better attacking / midfield options and adding more strength in depth (Isak, Tonali, Gordon, Bruno, Barnes), Eddie Howe going very much on the offensive and his team scoring 34 goals in a 17 match run (all competitions) from mid-September to early December, that produced ten wins, four draws and three defeats. Those wins included beating PSG, Chelsea, Man U (twice), Man City and Arsenal. Almost all of those wins came from playing on the front foot and getting at the opposition, both with and without the ball. In possession and with the high press.

Eddie Howe is the man with the plan (playing style), he is the man with many plans (playing styles).

Eddie Howe and his team are ever evolving, indeed, consecutive matches at times see very different tactics.

We are in the best of hands.