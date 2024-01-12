News

Eddie Howe Manchester City Press Conference – The key messages

The Eddie Howe Manchester City Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s match at St James’ Park.

United hoping to use the away FA Cup hammering of Sunderland to help provide impetus for a return to better results in the Premier League as well.

The Eddie Howe Manchester City Press Conference highlights:

“A good week, a good training week.

“We have enjoyed being back on the grass, a first full week in a long time.

“Hopefully the players enjoyed it too, we are ready to go.”

Eddie Howe on Man City test:

“They are the team to beat, their record in recent seasons has been incredible.

“They have the best manager in the world, their style of play is difficult to combat, but I believe we can really compete in this game.”

Eddie Howe on the loan market:

“I think there’s value in the loan market but I’m not sure there is for us.

“We’re in a moment where I don’t think we have many friends in the market.

“I’m not sure anyone wants to help us out.”

Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar’s new deal:

“He is very confident without being arrogant, he believes in himself.

“He is the same as a person, he is a great guy and I have built a great relationship with him.

He is very intelligent and I think his intelligence comes across on the pitch.

“He makes very good decisions; he is technically outstanding.

“Fabian deserves this new deal and hopefully it’s a start of another good period for him.”

Eddie Howe on Joelinton:

“It isn’t good, it is an injury that will see him miss a minimum of six weeks, it is a real blow for us.

“He is such an important player.

“He has a problem with his tendon in his quad.

“He is very disappointed, he wants to play and do well – we have had to try and pick him up.

“He is our midfield driving force, it is a big blow.”

Eddie Howe ahead of his 650th game as a manager:

“I have a little smile when I hear that number because it is a lot of games, it feels like it has gone by in a flash.

“It certainly doesn’t feel like that many.

“I remember when I started in management, everyone talked about my age and how inexperienced I was. In the end, I got tired of those questions.

“So now it is the other way around.”