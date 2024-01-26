News

Eddie Howe Fulham Press Conference – Key messages

The Eddie Howe Fulham Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s match at Craven Cottage.

United hoping to follow up the away FA Cup hammering of Sunderland and take another step towards Wembley.

The Eddie Howe Fulham Press Conference highlights:

“We are hopeful you will see a very energetic performance, and a very technical one, because we have put a lot of work into that.

“We are determined to do well. I believe in this team.

“It is a big moment in our season, as the Sunderland game was, and the lads really responded to that challenge.

“This is an important competition for us now, it takes on a new dynamic because of what’s gone before.

“We are desperate to get our best form back.

“I think there was signs of that against Sunderland and Manchester City – so we’ll take this game very seriously.”

Eddie Howe on NUFC injury and availability:

“It’s still a long injury list.

“Jacob Murphy has trained and he has looked good, so I’m pleased with his progress. That is a big positive.

“Apart from that, no one else is there.

“They’re all still working back to full fitness but they are getting closer.

“The likes of Harvey (Barnes), Callum (Wilson) and Joe Willock are showing good signs.”

Eddie Howe on the two week winter break:

“I think we have had some really good training.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing the players perform these last couple of weeks – I think it’s been really healthy for us.

“They’re in good spirits, despite a lot of off-the-field stuff, and we’re very focused on the match.”

Eddie Howe on Marco Silva and his Fulham side:

“It’s a tough game .

“You look at the game against Liverpool they had a couple of days ago and that was a really good game, a high-quality game.

“I thought Fulham were close – they created a number of chances and I thought were pretty good in the game.

“Marco has done a brilliant job.

“I think they continue to improve and grow, which is always very difficult in the league that we’re in, so we know it’ll be a tough game.”

Eddie Howe on Joelinton, who had thigh surgery on Tuesday:

“It’s a massive blow for us.

“We knew when he did it, the injury wasn’t good.

“It is a massive blow for us – he brings a different dynamic.

“He will be a big miss but we are going to have to do without.”

Eddie Howe on the fact Joelinton only has 17 months left to run on his contract and no new deal agreed as yet, with media claims that the club and player are currently wide apart on wages, asked whether it is possible the Brazil international could leave:

“I am not a fortune teller but it is a possibility that [he could leave].

“I hope that’s not the case.

“I want him to stay.

“Before a player signs a contract he has to be happy with everything and so it’s a possibility he’ll be sold in the summer.”