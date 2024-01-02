Opinion

Eddie Howe bought 6 of 20 Newcastle United players – Stunning stats

I spotted something of real interest as I looked down the list of Newcastle United players last night.

I couldn’t get down to Anfield due to family stuff and having to do my duty.

So for the Liverpool match I was watching on TV and taking I suppose a bit of a more detached view, that if I had been there (and had six or seven pints before kick-off!).

Anyway, I was looking at the 2o Newcastle United players that our NUFC Head Coach had to select from and I came up with this split.

Newcastle United players that Eddie Howe inherited:

Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar, Lewis Miley, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Mark Gillespie, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth

Newcastle United players bought by Eddie Howe:

Tino Livramento, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United players signed by Eddie Howe without a transfer fee paid:

Alex Murphy, Loris Karius, Lewis Hall

It is all part of how crazy it is for me, that then you read absolute rubbish in the media, all this money the Saudis have given Eddie Howe for players yet losing these games etc etc.

Even leaving aside how knackered the Newcastle United players have become this past month and which has played a massive factor in the matches / defeats, you have the fact that only six of the twenty players the Head Coach had available, were bought by Eddie Howe with ‘Saudi’ money.

Surely nobody can truly judge Eddie Howe just on this run of matches, this mad situation we have found ourselves in as a football club, with regards to just how limited his options have been?

The team / squad overhaul is still very much in its infancy and even without 10 Newcastle United players ruled out last night, that still would have been the case. Whilst having double figures ruled out just simply makes it even more apparent.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – Monday 1 January 2024 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 54, Botman 81

Liverpool:

Salah 49, 86 pen, Jones 74, Gazpo 78

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 63% (63%) Newcastle 37% (37%)

Total shots were Liverpool 34 (18) Newcastle 5 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 15 (5) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Livrameto, Schar, Botman, Burn (Hall 82), Lewis Miley (Almiron 54), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lascelles 82), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

