News

Eddie Howe Aston Villa Press Conference – Key messages

The Eddie Howe Aston Villa Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday night’s match at Villa Park.

United hoping to follow up the latest FA Cup away victory, at Fulham.

The Eddie Howe Aston Villa Press Conference highlights:

Eddie Howe on the win over Fulham:

“It was an important win for us.

“It wasn’t our best performance but it was important.

“Defensively we looked resilient and solid. Hopefully it gives us a lot of confidence.

“I think you seen an improved performance towards the end of the game.

“Probably reflecting the scoreline and the fact we were winning – you saw a bit of freedom return.”

Eddie Howe on the opening day of the season 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa:

“It seems a long time ago.

“I think we were at our best from an attacking sense that day. We grew in confidence as the game went on and we scored some great goals.

“The squad looked healthy and we had options – it was a difficult team to pick.

“I think that showed what we’re capable of.”

Eddie Howe on the FA Cup draw away to either Blackburn or Wrexham:

“I’ll have a close eye on tonight’s game to see both teams in action.

“I’ll be intrigued to see who wins and it’ll be a tough game whoever we play.

“I’m always quite relaxed about these things.

“You get who you get.”

Eddie Howe on kick-off times for the away games at Fulham (7pm on a Saturday) and Aston Villa (8.15pm on a Tuesday):

“Both are strange.

“It does look like a lack of care for the supporters.

“When you consider the loyalty and passion Newcastle supporters show, you know there’s going to be a huge number that want to go to the game.

“We thank them for their support and sympathise about the travel arrangements.”

Eddie Howe on what the ideal end to the transfer window would be:

“I don’t know.

“Keeping the squad intact, as a manager, would be A1 for me.

“But, as I said so many times, we are guardians of the club’s future and we want to make the right decisions for the club’s future.

“We don’t want to breach FFP and that’s where I will support the decisions made for the long-term future.”

Eddie Howe added whether he is expecting NUFC to do any transfer business before the window closes on Thursday:

“Nothing has changed, it’s copy and paste from before the Fulham game.

“I have no fresh news to give you.

“We’re still waiting to see.

“We are waiting to see what happens.

“I don’t want to talk about individual names.

“It’s a complex situation.

“Nothing is clear cut and all eventualities could happen.

“Probably what we won’t do is bringing a player in without losing a player the other way, I think that’s impossible.”

Any truth in links with Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey?:

“That is incorrect.”

Could Matt Targett be leaving?:

“Incorrect.

“Matt is injured and he’s still got some time to go with his injury and he’s also a big part of what we are doing here.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson’s future:

“Callum is 100% committed just like Kieran Trippier.

“That is why I was surprised by the noise about Callum.

“He is currently injured.

“From his perspective and our perspective, there is nothing in it.”