Opinion

Do we really want Newcastle United in Europe next season if it is not Champions League?

Fair to say that Champions League football is looking a little unlikely next season.

Newcastle United currently 11 points off the Premier League top four and the bookies making Eddie Howe’s side a 16/1 chance to finish in those top four places.

A good chance that Champions League qualification could go down as far as fifth place this season, however, even if that is the case, I reckon the bookies would still make top five for NUFC at least an 8/1 or 10/1 possibility. So, we are where we are.

Which of course means that many Newcastle United fans are now wondering whether a decent final four months could still see United end up in another European qualifying spot. For the Europa League or Europa Conference League.

My question would be… Do we really want Newcastle United in Europe next season if it is not Champions League?

I ask this not because I think it is suddenly beneath us to be playing in anything but the Champions League.

More a case of weighing everything up and myself coming to the conclusion, that missing out on European football wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing, if looking at the bigger picture.

Unless something radically changes with the current FFP rules, then I think fair to say that we would all agree that the only feasible way for Newcastle United to properly get in amongst the usual suspects, when it comes to competing with them when it comes to generating money, will be with regular Champions League football as a cornerstone of that.

Champions League football is of course a big extra when it comes to helping to attract players to your club BUT in order to be able to pay the transfer fees and wages for those players, then we need to be regularly banking CL level cash. A bit of a vicious circle.

The ‘big six’ may not all be getting into the Champions League year after year in recent times BUT over all these years of their collective dominance, they have all built up the capacity to generate far more money currently than Newcastle United, whether they are in the Champions League or not. Of course, they will eventually suffer if they are rarely if ever in the Champions League in the coming years but for Newcastle United it is an essential to get into the top European competition on a regular basis if we are to grow the club on and off the pitch.

Which brings me back to the here and now.

I think we can all agree that neither the Europa League nor Europa Conference League are massive money spinners, unless you hit the real jackpot of course, winning the Europa League AND thus getting Champions League qualification.

In general though, these other European competitions basically give you a lot of extra matches to play for not an awful lot more money.

I make it that if you get as far as the semi-finals in either of these other two competitions, that will be 14 extra games on your season, eight of them by mid-December. When winning the Europa Conference League last season, West Ham playing 15 extra games in total.

It goes without saying that playing so many extra European matches must make it more difficult to then compete in the domestic competitions, Premier League and domestic cups. This is particularly so if you don’t have the size and depth of squad of the usual six. So it makes it a lot more difficult if you are one of the other clubs. Of course, if you then have half your first team squad missing week after week, it arguably goes from difficult to impossible.

Anyway, looking at the bigger picture, I think this season it could / would be better not to make one of these other two European competitions.

I think we would be better off finishing outside the European qualifying places this season, then allowing us to have a massive go next season when it comes to bouncing back into Champions League qualifying.

It is impossible to say just how much the impact would be, but surely everybody would at least agree that there would be some negative impact on Newcastle’s 2024/25 Premier League campaign if having to play say 12+ games in one of the other two Euro competitions.

I obviously expect Eddie Howe and his players to still try and win every single one of the 17 Premier League matches that remain. However, the reality is that as we are currently seeing now with the discussions regarding FFP restrictions, vastly increasing your revenues is key to then being able to compete on transfer fees and wages.

Whilst I don’t think we can keep real top players at Newcastle United indefinitely without Champions League football, I am confident that the likes of Isak, Bruno and Botman (and Gordon, Tonali, Pope, Livramento, Joelinton and others…) will all at the very least stay at Newcastle United for a serious push next season.

Maybe the best way of explaining it from my point of view is these two possibilities and what you would choose.

Miss out on European football next season (2024/25) but play in the Champions League in 2025/26.

Or, play in the Europa League and/or Europa Conference League both of these next two seasons?

Personally, I would take that first option every single time.

Circumstances have impacted massively this season, who knows what would have been the reality if say only regularly having five or six players unavailable, rather than ten or eleven.

However, that is the reality and now all about dealing with it and bouncing back big style.

Sometimes it just happens and in the future we will look back on this seemingly backward step, then having helped bring about great momentum and ongoing progress (on and off the pitch) as Eddie Howe and Newcastle United bounce back…