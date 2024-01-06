Opinion

Delusional comments on Sunderland v Newcastle United as clubs from Michael Beale

Sunderland fans were calling for protests even before Michael Beale was officially confirmed as manager.

The Mackems having been led to believe they would be getting an exciting young manager from one of the better performing clubs in one of the top European leagues.

Sunderland fans underwhelmed when it turned out to instead be out of work Michael Beale, sacked at Rangers after lasting less than a year at Ibrox and failing miserably.

Little wonder then that ahead of this big derby match, Michael Beale is trying desperately to get the Sunderland fans onside, with some ‘slightly’ dubious comments…

Michael Beale speaking about Sunderland and Newcastle United ahead of the FA Cup derby:

“There is no difference in terms of status, support, size and pool of the clubs [Sunderland and Newcastle United].

“That is very similar, on a par with each other.‌

“The only difference between the two clubs is financially right now.

“I am not willing to concede we go into the game underdogs.

“Newcastle United have spent a lot more money and our players have a lot more to prove than maybe one or two of their players.

“So that is what I am looking for from mine.

‌“It is one thing having the ambition to go and play in the Premier League and believing you are good enough.

“But it is important that when you get an opportunity, you take it.

“Newcastle United have a talented squad and have invested well in good players.

“Really intriguing because we’re doing something different here at Sunderland financially with younger players.

“It is two different visions.

“One is getting there quickly, the other one trying to do it with younger players through a development route.”

Hmmm.

Michael Beale declaring ‘There is no difference in terms of status, support, size and pool of the clubs…The only difference between the two clubs is financially right now.’

Well, I don’t want to get into a lengthy explanation of why exactly this is patently untrue, especially as most of you know it in as much detail as me.

However….

I wonder if Michael Beale can name the season when Sunderland last had as big a crowds as Newcastle United? Was he even born then….? Even when Mike Ashley relegated Newcastle, on both occasions the average NUFC crowds in the second tier were far higher than Sunderland in the Premier League.

The Mackems do get decent crowds when in the lower leagues but fact is that apart from when likes of Beyonce turn up, they have only filled their stadium, even in the top tier, when Newcastle United visit.

With Newcastle United, it has been over 30 years of St James’ Park always full for Premier League matches (and even that last season in the Championship!), apart from when the boycott against Mike Ashley kicked in and thousands and thousands of season ticket holders sacrificed their STs and loyalty points to help get rid of him, force him to sell.

As for size, status, pool… yes, everybody around the UK and Europe thinks of the two clubs as equals, not!

Even the thing of young players isn’t true.

Newcastle United are also massively building their future on young players, both homegrown and from elsewhere. Apart from the very first transfer window where experienced players were needed to come in and fight an instant relegation battle, since then all the NUFC outfield signings have been aged 23 or under, apart from 25 year old Harvey Barnes.

The truth is, this is two clubs operating at very different levels and that was even the case despite everything that Mike Ashley attempted to do to to destroy the club.