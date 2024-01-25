News

Deloitte Football Money League 2024 rich list published – Newcastle United unstoppable rise continues

The Deloitte Football Money League 2024 has now been published.

The football finance experts revealing their latest yearly overview of which clubs in the World generate the most money.

The report covers the 2022/23 season, with Deloitte as usual given access to the figures from (most) clubs, despite many clubs not having published their accounts as yet for that campaign. Although on this occasion surprisingly, Newcastle United did make public their (2022/23) accounts public earlier this month.

The big news at the top end of the Deloitte Football Money League 2023, is that Manchester City have been replaced at number one, Real Madrid regaining top spot, in terms of generating the most cash.

Liverpool have dropped from third (when they got to the Champions League final in 2021/22) to seventh, whilst Man U drop from fourth to fifth.

Most importantly of course is the fact that Newcastle United are continuing their (hopefully!) unstoppable rise after Mike Ashley had ‘succeeded’ in somehow taking NUFC out of the top twenty list.

In the 2022 Deloitte list (covering season 2020/21), Newcastle United were 28th in the world in terms of highest revenues.

In the 2023 Deloitte list (covering season 2021/22), Newcastle United went up to 20th in the world in terms of highest revenues.

Now (see below) in the 2024 Deloitte list (covering season 2022/23), Newcastle United are 17th in the world in terms of highest revenues.

Of course, the higher you go, each extra place you climb becomes tougher.

In money terms, the climb is equally clear (all figures are in euros €m):

€170.1m 2022 Deloitte report (2020/21 season)

€212.2m 2023 Deloitte report (2020/21 season)

€287.8m 2024 Deloitte report (2020/21 season)

In pounds sterling, the rise from the 2021/22 to 2022/23 season, from 2023 Deloitte report to the 2024 one, is from revenues of £179.7m to £250.3m

It is already universally agreed that this current 2023/24 season will see a further rise in revenues for Newcastle United, with Champions League football and Sela paying far more for shirt sponsorship, as the two main drivers. So in a year’s time, the 2025 Deloitte report will almost certainly see Newcastle United climb even higher.

Whilst this season Champions League football qualification looks difficult… we already know that as well as numerous other commercial deals / sponsorships added all the time, this summer will see the Adidas deal take over from the current woeful Castore, which will seriously boost revenues next season and beyond.

(In this new Deloitte table below, new position on left hand side (with last year’s Top 20 position in brackets) and then far right is where you will find the figures in pounds – with the previous year’s figures in brackets.)

Deloitte Football Money League 2023:

Deloitte Football Money League 2022 top 20 (all figures in Euros):

Deloitte Football Money League 2022 places 21-30 (all figures in Euros):

More analysis to follow on Newcastle United and the Deloitte Football Money League 2024.