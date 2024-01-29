News

Deloitte Football Money League 2024 analysis – Highlights biggest Newcastle United weakness

The Deloitte Football Money League 2024 report was released last week.

The latest release showed the clubs in the world with the highest revenues for last season (2022/23).

In terms of their place compared to all the other clubs, Newcastle United seeing a rise to 17th highest, having been 20th in the Deloitte 2023 report (2021/22 season) and 28th in the Deloitte 2022 report (2020/21 season).

When it comes to the actual cash amounts, the progress is substantial:

€170.1m (£140.2m) 2022 Deloitte report (2020/21 season)

€212.2m (£179.7m) 2023 Deloitte report (2021/22 season)

€287.8m (£250.3m) 2024 Deloitte report (2022/23 season)

However, far more progress needs to be made and this is summed up by this new analysis on the Deloitte Football Money League 2024 report.

Looking at the top twenty clubs by overall revenues for last season, football business expert Swiss Ramble has compared the 20 clubs on their commercial revenues (shirt and sleeve sponsors and other commercial relationships) for last season:

This shows just how far Newcastle United need to go and the new owners are making inroads all the time, adding more and more commercial deals, with of course the next Deloitte report for this current 2023/24 season, set to include the significant increase in the shirt sponsor deal after switching from the ridiculously low FUN88 deal Mike Ashley oversaw, compared to the Sela one now.

As Mike Ashley plastered St James’ Park and everything else at the club with free promotion for his retail empire at the club’s expense, it was laughable how the media made so little of the fact that somehow, in a decade and a half where every other major Premier League club saw their commercial revenue rocket, Newcastle United’s commercial revenue when he sold the club was almost exactly the same as when he bought the club back in 2007!

It is already universally agreed that this current 2023/24 season will see a further rise in revenues for Newcastle United, with Champions League football and Sela paying far more for shirt sponsorship, as the two main drivers. So in a year’s time, the 2025 Deloitte report will almost certainly see Newcastle United climb even higher.

Whilst this season Champions League football qualification looks difficult… we already know that as well as numerous other commercial deals / sponsorships added all the time, this summer will see the Adidas deal take over from the current woeful Castore, which will seriously boost revenues next season and beyond.

More analysis to follow on Newcastle United and the Deloitte Football Money League 2024.