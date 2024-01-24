Transfer Market

Decision made on Kieran Trippier after Bayern Munich internal meeting on Wednesday morning

An end to this Kieran Trippier transfer saga appears to now be in sight.

Sky Sports Germany now reporting, in a new / latest ‘exclusive’ on Wednesday, that Bayern Munich are ‘…now close to withdrawing from the negotiations’ to sign Kieran Trippier.

They report that ‘After new internal discussions this [Wednesday] morning, Bayern currently do not plan to submit a new offer.’

Journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany going on to say that ‘Bayern bosses are unwilling to pay any price and they don’t want to do anything unreasonable. Bayern was willing to pay €15-16m, no more. This offer was rejected by Newcastle yesterday.’

After an opening feeble loan offer that was naturally rejected, Tuesday brought news that after an €8m (approx £6.9m) was turned down by Newcastle United, Bayern Munich had gone back in yesterday with a €15m (approx £12.8m) bid, also knocked back.

Hopefully this will be the end of it and Newcastle United (including Kieran Trippier) can concentrate on winning at Fulham and progressing to the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday night.

As for Bayern Munich, I think they come out of this really badly. Clearly trying to unsettle the Newcastle United player and it would appear, feeding info to the German media, the most pathetic thing of course was trying to steal away a key current NUFC player on a loan deal initially.

The Mag report – 23 January 2024:

Early on Tuesday, German media reported that Bayern Munich were going to try and get agreement on a Kieran Trippier move from Newcastle United.

As always, difficult to know what to believe.

However, as today (Tuesday 23 January) progressed, there were claims in English and German media, as well as elsewhere, that a second offer to buy Kieran Trippier, had been made.

Bayern Munich hadn’t helped themselves at the weekend when trying to land the England defender and Newcastle United captain on a cheap loan deal, laughable.

However, as well as others, ESPN said their information today was that Bayern Munich had put a second cash offer in. They said their sources had told them that the initial permanent offer had been €8m (approx £6.9m) from the Bundesliga club, which not surprisingly had been rejected earlier by Newcastle. ESPN (and others) saying an improved second bid had gone in today.

Now, both German media and their counterparts in England, including Craig Hope at The Mail, are saying that the second Bayern offer was €15m (approx £12.8m), but this also has been rejected by Newcastle United.

Hope says that Newcastle United are determined to keep the player, so now we wait and see whether Bayern Munich try to push this further.’