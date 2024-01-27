News

Dan Burn talks us through Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Goal and man of the match performance

Dan Burn was named man of the match.

A gritty defensive performance as part of a very decent back four display, the big lad from Blyth then scored the second killer goal ([from two yards!) that ended Fulham hopes.

Dan Burn just happy to be into the fifth round and hoping for a kind draw…

Dan Burn speaking after Fulham 0 Newcastle 2:

“It 9winning to go into the fifth round of the FA Cup0 is huge.

“Fair play to the fans.

“To come all this way on a Saturday night.

“We haven’t been great on the road but we wanted to put on a performance for them.

“We are still not firing on all cylinders.

“We are waiting for bodies to come back but you saw glimpses of what we can do tonight.

“It dropped straight at my feet so I had to smash it in [to make it 2-0].

“I would have normally missed it, so I am happy to get it on target.

“It has been such a long time since the club has won something, we have made a big thing over the last two seasons about that.

“We have four games to either get to the final or win it, so let’s see who we get in the next round and hopefully push on.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)