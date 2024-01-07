News

Dan Burn loving hammering the Mackems – It was a special win

Dan Burn is a happy man.

An excellent individual display in a dominant Newcastle United team performance on Wearside.

Newcastle totally outclassing Sunderland from the first whistle.

Dan Burn speaking to ITV after Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3:

“It was a special win.

“I think there was a lot of build up to the game.

“So to come through with a win and a clean sheet is great.

“It has been a long time since we have played this type of game.

“If you asked the fans whether they would rather advance in the Champions League or beat Sunderland, I think they would pick beating Sunderland.

“It was a great day and the crowd really made it.

“We have had a lot of games so it has been hard to train and habits have fallen away a bit.

“But that was back to us today, the way we pressed and fought.”

Dan Burn asked about the possibility of going all the way in the FA Cup:

“We spoke about it the last two seasons.

“We want to win something.

“It has been so long since we have won something and it would be amazing to win the FA Cup.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports