Confirmed Newcastle team v Sunderland – Trippier, Almiron, Isak, Botman all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Sunderland has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to use the FA Cup to get back to winning ways.

A first derby in eight years.

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almrion, Isak, Gordon

IN:

Trippier, Almiron

OUT:

Livramento, Miley

SUBS:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Parkinson, Miley

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports