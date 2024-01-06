Confirmed Newcastle team v Sunderland – Trippier, Almiron, Isak, Botman all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Sunderland has now been announced.
Eddie Howe and his players looking to use the FA Cup to get back to winning ways.
A first derby in eight years.
Newcastle team v Sunderland:
Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almrion, Isak, Gordon
IN:
Trippier, Almiron
OUT:
Livramento, Miley
SUBS:
Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Parkinson, Miley
Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:
Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)
Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)
Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
