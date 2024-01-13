News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City – Gordon, Miley, Isak, Bruno all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City has now been announced.

This Newcastle team v Manchester City now confirmed – Eddie Howe and his players looking to follow up the FA Cup win against Sunderland.

A tough challenge but Newcastle won 1-0 at home against Man City in September and drew 3-3 in August 2022.

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

IN:

Lewis Miley

OUT:

Joelinton

So just the one change, as had been expected after Eddie Howe confirmed on Friday that Joelinton is expected to be out for at least six weeks.

SUBS:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson

Yet another blow, as Livramento missing from the matchday squad.

However, the club have now tweeted that Tino is missing due to illness, rather than yet another injury hitting the squad.

The Manchester City team is:

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez

SUBS:

Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis

A ‘slightly’ stronger Man City bench…

Haaland and Stones ruled out, whilst Grealish has been ill this week and only on the bench. Crazy claims that de Bruyne would start today despite only some minutes as a sub last Sunday in the FA Cup after five months out, predictably he is restricted to a place on the bench.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports