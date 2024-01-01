Confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool – Joelinton, Botman, Bruno, Schar, Isak all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool has now been announced.
Eddie Howe and his players looking to make a perfect start to 2024.
A difficult last few weeks of results and now hoping to move on from that.
Only the fourth time in over three and a half months that Newcastle United have had six or more days between matches. They won the last three, scoring nine goals and conceded only one.
Newcastle team v Liverpool:
Dubravka, Livrameto, Schar, Botman, Burn, Lewis Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Isak, Gordon
IN:
Livramento, Joelinton
OUT:
Trippier, Almiron
SUBS:
Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Almiron, Alex Murphy
Just when you thought we were approaching a point of getting some players back and having options on the bench, both Trippier and Wilson missing from tonight’s matchday squad.
Good to see Jamaal Lascelles though making a swift return to the squad.
The official club website reporting that Trippier and Wilson are both missing due to injury.
Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:
Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)
Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)
Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
