News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool – Joelinton, Botman, Bruno, Schar, Isak all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to make a perfect start to 2024.

A difficult last few weeks of results and now hoping to move on from that.

Only the fourth time in over three and a half months that Newcastle United have had six or more days between matches. They won the last three, scoring nine goals and conceded only one.

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Livrameto, Schar, Botman, Burn, Lewis Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Isak, Gordon

IN:

Livramento, Joelinton

OUT:

Trippier, Almiron

SUBS:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Almiron, Alex Murphy

Just when you thought we were approaching a point of getting some players back and having options on the bench, both Trippier and Wilson missing from tonight’s matchday squad.

Good to see Jamaal Lascelles though making a swift return to the squad.

The official club website reporting that Trippier and Wilson are both missing due to injury.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports