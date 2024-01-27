News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Fulham – Trippier, Murphy, Isak, Gordon, Botman all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Fulham has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to follow up the FA Cup third round win against Sunderland.

A tough challenge but Newcastle have won on their last three visits to Craven Cottage (all Premier League) and are unbeaten against the West London club, home and away, for the last seven matches since 2017.

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

IN:

Jacob Murphy

OUT:

Miguel Almiron

SUBS:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

The club have stated on Twitter that Miguel Almiron misses out through illness and Jamaal Lascelles due to injury.

As to whether many Newcastle United fans will believe this is another matter, as these are two of the NUFC squad who have been the subject of claimed interest from other clubs in this transfer window.

Amongst the young players on the bench is Travis Hernes, an 18 year old Norwegian midfielder bought from Shrewsbury in the summer (2023).

Newcastle United looking to break out of a dismal FA Cup run these past 17 years, vast majority under Mike Ashley, where we have seen ten exits at the immediate third round stage, six at fourth round stage after winning one match.

Just the one campaign in 17 years where NUFC have won more than one FA Cup match in a season, in 2019/20 the incredible feat of winning against Rochdale (after a replay), Oxford (after a replay) and West Brom, before losing at home to Man City.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)