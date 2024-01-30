News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa – Isak, Burn, Gordon, Botman all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to follow up the FA Cup fourth round win at Craven Cottage.

Transfer that winning cup form against Sunderland and Fulham into the Premier League games.

Eddie Howe still not overflowing with options, as it is taking plenty time to empty the treatment room.

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

So United unchanged from the eleven that started in the victory over Fulham on Saturday.

SUBS:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, White, Hernes

Good to see Miguel Almiron back in the matchday squad after illness, though Lascelles still out with a calf injury.

Joe White comes into the matchday squad, the 21 year old midfielder spending the first half of the season impressing at League Two Crewe Alexandra. Now potentially getting his first chance of some first team minutes.

Aston Villa team v Newcastle:

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Alex Moreno, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Tielemans, Diaby, Watkins

Subs:

Olsen, Wright, Chambers, Diego Carlos, Zaniolo, Kesler-Hayden, Bailey, J Ramsey, Iroegbunam

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)