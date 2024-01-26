News

Clubs in world football with biggest net spends last 10 years – Newcastle United and Sunderland feature

A newly published report has looked at the net spend over the last decade of clubs around the world.

Money spent and money banked on players from the start of 2014 to the end of 2023.

The report from the CIES Football Observatory looked at the clubs who had made the biggest profits on players bought and sold, as well as those with the biggest net spend (losses) in transfer trading.

When it comes to the biggest profits, it is LOSC Lille €386m (£329m) at the very top these last ten years, amongst their big sales are Pepe, Osimhen and Sven Botman.

However, I wanted to concentrate on those who have made the biggest losses.

This report and table below, shows the ‘negative transfer balances for non-academy players signed and transferred between 2014 and 2023.’

At the very top when it comes to losses with €631m (£538m) are Barcelona (Coutinho, Dembélé, Griezmann, etc.).

However, when you look below, 15 of the top 33 below are clubs from the Premier League (past or present), including Newcastle United and Sunderland…

‘(Add-ons included irrespective of actual receipt or payment, not including agent commissions)

Balances for non-academy players signed and transferred between 2014 and 2023

€ million, players signed and transferred between 2014 and 2023 2023 / Balance (%): loss out of spending

As you can see, not including academy players, Newcastle United are 29th in this list of losses on player trading these past 10 years, with a negative balance of €95 (£81m), however, Sunderland are just three places further back with a negative balance of €85 (£72.5m).

The upper end is packed with Premier League clubs (past and present), with 11 of the top 18!

Newcastle United then the 12th highest Premier League club and (former) Premier League club Sunderland, the 14th highest.