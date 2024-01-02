News

Club statement – Newcastle United fans ‘Strongly advised’ to take notice of this if going to Sunderland match

Newcastle United fans travelling to the Sunderland match have been ‘strongly advised’ to heed the following.

The club releasing an official statement (see below) ahead of Saturday’s match.

Newcastle United official statement – 2 January 2023:

Supporters travelling to Sunderland for the Magpies’ first FA Cup tie against the Wearside club in over 60 years are strongly advised to take note of the following important information.

Newcastle United have been given an allocation of 6,000 seats for the Emirates FA Cup third round tie. The Magpies travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday, 6th January (kick-off 12:45pm GMT), making their first visit to Wearside since 2015.

TRAVEL TO WEARSIDE

To support the safe transit of 6,000 away supporters and to alleviate congestion on the region’s public transport network, Northumbria Police has imposed strict conditions that all visiting supporters attending the match must travel on a free return bus service between St. James’ Park and the Stadium of Light. This service will be organised and funded by Newcastle United.

As part of Northumbria Police’s safety conditions, Newcastle United supporters who have been successful in purchasing an away match ticket will only receive their valid bus ticket in advance of the date.

This paper bus ticket will be used to get on a bus leaving from St. James’ Park to head to the Stadium of Light. When exiting the bus at the stadium, members of Newcastle United staff on board the official bus service will provide every traveller with a match ticket.

Travel groups are not in operation for this fixture. However, tickets will be distributed when exiting the bus in rows; therefore, if you travel with the individuals you’d like to be seated with, please exit the bus with them next to you. This will only be possible for small groups due to the bus loading process. To make this possible for supporters who wish to travel together but have different departure times, earlier departure times will be accepted – but later departure times will not be permitted.

DEPARTING ST. JAMES’ PARK

All bus tickets will have a designated arrival time to get to St. James’ Park. Please arrive in plenty of time for your departure. All travellers MUST be at the stadium before 10:45am.

All supporters travelling with away tickets will be required to queue in the tunnel under the Milburn Stand at St. James’ Park. Fans will need to arrive from the Gallowgate End and walk up the tunnel towards the Leazes End. A soft ticket check will take place before supporters are allocated queueing lanes to access their buses.

Toilet facilities will be available at St. James’ Park.

No alcohol will be permitted on the buses to or from the Stadium of Light.

There will be no other way to access to buses travelling to Wearside. The image below shows the route for fan arrivals and queueing system.

Please note – ‘Black Cats Bar’ ticket holders will not use this location to depart from and will receive their departure information directly via email.

There is a strict no bag policy for this fixture, other than medical bags.

In the interests of safeguarding young supporters, and in line with Sunderland AFC’s policy on children attending games unaccompanied, all under-14s must be accompanied by an adult throughout the journey and during their time at the Stadium of Light. This will be checked when supporters board buses at St. James’ Park and may be checked again when entering the Stadium of Light.

If you have any accessibility needs with regards to transport to Wearside please contact disabilitysupport@nufc.co.uk.

AT THE STADIUM OF LIGHT

On arrival at the Stadium of Light, fans will have access to the stadium immediately. There are 17 turnstiles available and buses will disembark near the away turnstiles.

Soft drinks, alcohol and food concessions will be available. These will be available from arrival at the stadium until departure back to Tyneside.

Wheelchair ticket holders will enter the Stadium of Light via the Black Cats Bar. Newcastle United staff and stewards will be there to assist.

Any safeguarding incidents or concerns on the day can be reported to the nearest steward at the Stadium of Light.

DEPARTING SUNDERLAND

Following the conclusion of the game, Newcastle United supporters will be held back until the stadium vicinity has cleared. Concessions and toilet facilities will remain available during this full period.

Supporters will then be able to get back on the buses and head back to St. James’ Park.

OVERALL EXPERIENCE

As referred to in Newcastle United’s original communication on the allocation of 6,000 tickets, the club does not expect the imposed conditions of this fixture to set a precedent for any future league fixtures between the teams.

We wish everyone a safe trip to Wearside.

HOWAY THE LADS!