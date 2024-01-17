Opinion

Clear case shows how media dictate what is AND isn’t talked about with controversial decisions

A lot of talking points in the media after Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3.

Yet for me, what should have been arguably the biggest talking point of all, was pretty much totally ignored. In my opinion.

There again, my opinion counts for nothing, nor does yours, when it comes to what become the widespread talking points after any matches.

Instead it is the media that dictate massively what is talked about after any match.

They all tend to very much work as a group as well, very rarely will you see any journalist step out of line, that kind of thing frowned upon. You know, individual different views.

In that Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 match, the media have managed to completely ignore this key moment.

Newcastle United break, Anthony Gordon has Ruben Dias on toast as he knocks the ball beyond the Man City defender and is in the clear as he sprints past him. Only for Ruben Dias to make no attempt whatsoever to play the ball as it has already been knocked past him, instead he moves across and plays the man, knocking Anthony Gordon to the ground, off the pitch. An absolute nailed on foul and surely a yellow card for the cynical challenge.

The appalling referee Chris Kavanagh (from Greater Manchester…) somehow doesn’t see this as a foul, waves play on, Manchester City knock the ball around the pitch and before another Newcastle player touches the ball after Anthony Gordon (in that incident), Bernardo Silva scores the opening goal.

The match commentators briefly debated whether it should have been a foul on Gordon and obviously had a word in their ears off someone, saying that even though play continued and no Newcastle player touched the ball, the fact it was 40 or 50 seconds after the challenge on Anthony Gordon, meant that apparently VAR couldn’t then intervene as it was too long after the challenge / foul.

Honestly, it just feels like they make the rules up as they go along.

Anyway, that was that.

Certainly after the game had finished, I struggle to remember anybody in the media giving any attention at all to this incident, which very likely was pivotal in deciding the final score.

If say Newcastle United had gone in 2-0 up rather than 2-1, for me, there is no way Man City would have won.

After the game, all I have read about is the brilliance of De Bruyne, Bobb and Bernardo Silva with the goals. Totally ignoring that challenge on Anthony Gordon before the opening goal.

If this game was totally reversed and Newcastle had won 3-2 and scored such an opening goal, I can guarantee you that the media would have made it a massive story. How Manchester City were cheated, they’d be asking Pep Guardiola repeatedly about it, gifting him the questions and universally agreeing that this decision to allow the goal and not give a foul was a travesty.

If you don’t believe me, it happens all the time, depending of course on who you are.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp surely the worst, the media absolutely in their pocket, agreeing with Klopp on anything he moans about, no matter how ridiculous his claims. To be fair, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are competing now with the scousers, the Gunners another club that have the media massively on their side.

Just to sum up how the various media dictate what is talked about, somehow Sky Sports with their Dermot Gallagher Ref Watch feature, chose not to feature the Anthony Gordon / Ruben Dias incident.