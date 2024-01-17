Transfer Market

Claimed Bruno Guimaraes wants to leave Newcastle United ASAP – Most embarrassing report yet

It is coming up to two years since Bruno Guimaraes arrived at St James’ Park.

Fair to say, the Brazil international has made a big impression, on and off the pitch.

Bruno Guimaraes showing himself to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and indeed the whole of Europe / The World.

Whilst he, his wife, his parents, never tire of saying how much they love living on Tyneside.

Obviously a disappointing six weeks of results, as having half the squad continually missing has been a major factor in the defeats.

However, absolutely no way Bruno Guimaraes wants to leave Newcastle United this transfer window.

Unless of course you are somebody in the know…

Joaquim Piera writing on the Sport site – 17 January 2024:

‘Bruno Guimaraes will not wait for Barça.

He wants to leave Newcastle as soon as possible, because he feels disappointed by the lack of competitiveness of the sporting project.

And, his club, which declared losses of 73.4 million pounds in the last season (they reached 150 million in two seasons), is forced to sell.

Guimaraes, 26, would be the star signing of the Parisians’ winter market , a luxury reinforcement for the assault on the Champions League.’

Now I know there is stiff competition out there, however, I think this is the most embarrassing report I have read this transfer window, so far…

Basically, English media don’t have a monopoly on being so desperate and just making stuff up.

Their international equivalents are just as desperate and willing to make anything up.

Sport is a Spanish media organisation and regularly comes out with nonsense such as this.

He is trying to make it into a Spanish story for his audience because of, ironically, previous made up stuff in the media, that Bruno Guimaraes was supposedly leaving Newcastle United for Barcelona.

He claims that Bruno Guimaraes wants to leave Newcastle United as soon as possible. Hmmm, on a scale of zero to a million, to what extent to you believe that this random sitting in Spain, has some kind of exclusive inside source on what Bruno is thinking and intends to do???

So Newcastle United have gone from ‘richest club in the world’ according to the media, to now ‘forced to sell best player’ due to those £73.4m losses in the latest accounts.

The Newcastle United owners were always going to spend as much as possible in their first couple of years, to try and get the club heading in the right direction after a decade and a half of Mike Ashley. They were always going to push right up to the very limits of what they could spend BUT without breaking FFP rules.

Newcastle United do not have to sell any star player to cover losses in the accounts. However, just like when they chose to sell squad player ASM for £23m last summer because it then gave them the FFP flexibility to sign both Barnes (£40m) and Livramento (£38m), like every other club pretty much, Newcastle will no doubt do the same this summer and in other windows, maybe even a small possibility in this January 2024 window – though very unlikely for me.

Man City sold Cole Palmer for £45m in the summer to Chelsea because of the huge FFP help that gave, whilst Chelsea are doing it with numerous players, other Premier League clubs the same.

Man City though aren’t willingly selling a Haaland though, nor are any other top clubs doing that.

Every chance this summer Newcastle United could sell two or three first team squad players who have played a decent amount of football under Eddie Howe and they may be (to an extent) surprise sales, a bit like ASM. Those sales potentially unlocking massive FFP potential for NUFC, up to five times whatever they are sold for. Easy to see how selling a few players for maybe £50m-£60m combined, could then lead to Eddie Howe able to spend serious money far above that. Eddie Howe though made clear this past week following the release of the accounts, that it is squad players and not star players who are the ones who he intends to trade this summer and beyond. Though obviously the likes of both him and Darren Eales, covering themselves by saying you never know what might happen in the future, a real star player COULD be traded at some point, but I would guess this very likely only to happen if the player looking to leave for whatever reason.

As for Bruno Guimaraes desperate to leave Newcastle United, well all I can say is he must be one of the best actors in the world. He has done a lot of interviews recently and despite the negative run of results on the pitch, he time after time makes clear how much he loves it at NUFC and living here.

This is a cracking interview Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton have just done, well worth a watch below. The pair of them doing it as part of a massive Adidas campaign using famous players to promote their Predator football boots (the NUFC duo also looking class in the old Newcastle United Adidas kit).

There is one bit of truth hinted at in our Spanish friend’s ‘Bruno Guimaraes desperate to leave Newcastle United’ exclusive…

UEFA did change their rules a few years ago and maybe surprisingly, players who play in the Champions League group stage, can then join another club and in the same season go on to play for another club in the Champions League knockout stages in the last 16.