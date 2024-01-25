Transfer Market

Christoph Freund makes clear the Newcastle United position on Kieran Trippier

Christoph Freund has made the position clear on Kieran Trippier and Newcastle United.

The Bayern Munich Sporting Director commenting after some intense transfer speculation in recent days.

Christoph Freund and the Bundesliga club accepting now that they have no chance of signing the England international.

Bayern Munich making three offers for Trippier, going up to £13m on Tuesday night for the Newcastle United star who turns 34 in September.

Christoph Freund telling Sky Sports Germany ‘The Kieran Trippier issue is over… We only do what we are 100 per cent convinced of. Only when it fits for us and the player and also for the club the player comes from. And that wasn’t the case.’

I think what can quite clearly be drawn from the words of the Bayern Munich Sporting Director, is that these were very one-sided ‘negotiations’ when it came to a potential move for Kieran Trippier.

The media had been very keen to make out that Newcastle United and Bayern Munich were indeed in negotiations, as though it was simply a case of the two sides talking and whether the German club would eventually raise their bid in these negotiations, to a high enough tipping point and a figure that NUFC had been willing to accept.

Instead, from what Christoph Freund has made clear (at least for me anyway), is this wasn’t in reality ‘negotiations’, instead it was Bayern Munich independently simply coming at Newcastle United with offers and of course, no doubt hoping these approaches might also unsettle Kieran Trippier – hoping he might agitate for a move.

The reality is that Newcastle United just knocked all the offers back and as indeed some of the more reliable journalists have relayed, they never had any intention of selling the England defender this month. Also, it appears very clear, plus the same journalists have also reported, Kieran Trippier has at no point agitated to try and force any move away from Newcastle United to Munich.

