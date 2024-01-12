Transfer Market

Chris Sutton backs Newcastle United move for Dominic Solanke

This week brought reports that Newcastle United have made an approach for Dominic Solanke.

The Telegraph saying their information was that Newcastle have contacted Bournemouth about the striker.

The report though adding that Bournemouth have knocked Newcastle back, saying Dominic Solanke won’t be leaving the Cherries, at least not in this transfer window…

The Telegraph mentioning that the south coast club have very few alternative striking options at the moment.

These Dominic Solanke links to Newcastle United, prompting Chris Sutton to give his opinion…

Chris Sutton talking on the It’s All Kicking Off podcast about Dominic Solanke potentially moving to Newcastle United:

“That would be an excellent move.

“A lot of competition for places (at Newcastle United) already, you could say in that, in that striking position with (Alexander) Isak and (Callum) Wilson.

“Whether Solanke is an upgrade or not, he’s a player who I rate highly, especially this season, the more I’ve seen of him.

“I think he is finding himself. He knows his game now.

“You could have questioned his goalscoring record in the past but at this moment in time, I think that Newcastle are right to go for him.”

In terms of fitness / availability, Dominic Solanke is definitely ticking those boxes. He has started all 19 Premier League games this season and indeed, in these last three and a half seasons he has been available for 141 of the 149 Bournemouth league matches in that time.

The fact that Eddie Howe was the one who paid £19m for a 21 year old Dominic Solanke back in January 2019, gives this transfer tale an extra edge.

Solanke only started two Premier League matches that first half season but had a number of injury issues. However, he then made 32 PL appearances the following season (2019/20) including 17 starts, almost all of those starts playing as a support striker to Callum Wilson.

Dominic Solanke only scored three goals and got one assist as Bournemouth were relegated, with both Callum Wilson and Eddie Howe leaving.

However, the drop to the Championship saw the young striker find his feet as he developed into becoming the main striker. Scoring 15 and getting 8 assists in the second tier in 2020/21, then a very impressive 29 goals and 7 assists as Bournemouth were promoted in 2021/22.

Could he translate that second tier form to the top tier?

Dominic Solanke with only six goals last season but seven assists as well, not bad in a first season after promotion and at a club in turmoil for much of the campaign, sacking after only a few matches and an ongoing takeover finally happening in December 2022.

This season, Dominic Solanke really showing he is a Premier League striker for sure, just the one assist but 12 goals in his 19 PL matches and those including two against Newcastle United in a very impressive individual and team performance.

This season Solanke has signed a contract extension to the end of June 2027 and so Bournemouth in a very strong position on that front.