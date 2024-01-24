Chris Hughton has now been sacked

News

Chris Hughton has been sacked.

Ghana having been knocked out of the AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations).

Ghana lost to Cape Verde in their opening group match and then drew 2-2 with Egypt.

Leading 2-0 on Monday against Mozambique, Chris Hughton couldn’t believe it as his side conceded two penalties in added time with the game ending 2-2, leading to elimination from the tournament.

Chris Hughton reacting after that late double blow…

“Things are very raw right now.

“There is a commotion outside and it is an angry place at the moment,

“But when you are unable to see the game through, it becomes very difficult.

“Our performances have not been good.

“We played three games, conceded two goals in each game and have ourselves in a difficult situation.

“We had a group of players that really wanted to do well but the performance and results in these three games was not good enough.

“My impact on the team can only be judged by the results.

“This was the best opportunity we had to do well.

“We’ve had the players for a long period now to train together and we anticipated we would grow stronger the longer we went in the competition, but the fact is we haven’t.

“My assessment of my results is that they haven’t been good enough.”

The former Newcastle United boss getting his marching orders as a result.

The GFA (Ghana Football Association) releasing a statement:

“The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect.

“The executive council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.

“The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.”

Best of luck to Chris Hughton whatever he decides to do next.

He will always get a warm welcome on Tyneside, Newcastle United fans recognising the brilliant job he did in such difficult circumstances, as Mike Ashley consistently undermined him. Eventually sacking him when Newcastle United were mid-table in the Premier League and within the last month had hammered Sunderland 5-1 and won 1-0away at Arsenal.