Transfer Market

Celta Vigo official welcome for Javier Manquillo – Make public details of deal

Celta Vigo and Newcastle United have simultaneously announced that Javier Manquillo has switched clubs.

Neither club mention a transfer fee, undisclosed figure or otherwise, so the assumption is that this is a free transfer with the Spanish defender having due to be out of contract at the end of June 2024.

Celta Vigo are managed by Rafa Benitez and the La Liga club have revealed that Javier Manquillo has agreed an initial 18 months contract, ending 30 June 2025.

Celta Vigo official Javier Manquillo statement – 21 January 2024:

‘RC Celta already has its second signing of the winter market: Javier Manquillo. The Madrid native (Chinchón, May 5, 1994), who returns to LaLiga after a 6-year career in the Premier League, joins the celestial team, after leaving Newcastle, with a contract until June 30, 2025.

Manquillo, international with the U-21 and European champion with the U-19, began his professional career at Atlético de Madrid. He jumped to the rojiblanco first team in the 12/13 season where he contributed to winning the Copa del Rey. After his time in LaLiga, he embarked on the adventure of English football, where he accumulated nearly 8,000 minutes in 110 games with Newcastle, scoring a goal and providing 7 assists. In addition to “the magpies”, the right-back has also gained experience at Liverpool, Sunderland and Olympique de Marseille, where he played 43 games.

The arrival of Manquillo fulfills RC Celta’s objective of strengthening the XI with a side that will provide experience, speed and great technical conditions.’