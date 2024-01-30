Can we play you every week? Or maybe Emery week? Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3

Match Reports

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Can we play you every week? Or maybe Emery week?

After a cagey opening, with corners and free kicks wasted, Murphy put through Gordon with a superb ball over the Villa backline but Martinez blocked with his outstretched leg. Then Diaby found space eight yards out and crossed when he should have shot.

Burn was having another excellent game: crunching tackles and aerial dominance. Cash forced Dubravka into his first save on 26 minutes, a weak shot straight at him from 10 yards.

Miley and Gordon were combining well on our left, winning a corner on 28 minutes. Trippier’s best corner so far found Burn but his header, from just in front of the penalty spot, flew well wide.

A Murphy break on the right saw his shot parried dangerously into Longstaff’s path but his goalbound effort was superbly blocked by Lenglet.

Then a fine pass by Guimaraes, who until then had been overshadowed by McGinn, picked out Gordon. His shot was deflected narrowly over and the corner from the right by Trippier was volleyed home first time by Schar, six yards out.

One up on 32 minutes and Schar did it again four minutes later, after Murphy had overlapped on our right. His low cross was nicked off Gordon’s boot by Cash for another corner. Trippier’s kick was headed out to Gordon, whose powerful 20-yard volley smashed off the bar via a slight deflection. With Martinez beaten, Schar reacted quickest to fire home from point blank range.

Kamara escaped a booking for repeated blatant fouls until he hacked down Guimaraes on 39 minutes.

The bad news was yet another injury, this time to Isak. He limped off and was replaced by Almiron on 42 minutes, with Gordon moving to the middle and Almiron starting on the left.

In stoppage time Schar made a vital clearance to deny Villa. McGinn shrugged off Miley from the corner but put his header a foot over the bar.

Villa tried to respond after the interval but a superb block by Dubravka denied Watkins when he looked bound to score. Both players were injured and Dubravka was struggling.

On 52 minutes a quick break on our left saw Gordon slip in Miley, whose perfect first-time low cross found Murphy just beyond the far post. His shot was not going in until Moreno applied the finishing touch.

Villa looked to have got one back but Diaby was forced wide by Dubravka. When he did shoot, Schar easily cleared.

Emery made three substitutions on 62 minutes, which gave Villa some belated urgency, though without managing a breakthrough.

Dubravka saved well from a Cash cross-shot after Bailey had turned sharply on halfway. On 70 minutes, Bailey escaped Burn again and this time his low cross was smashed home by Watkins.

Two minutes later, Watkins put the ball in the net again but the linesman flagged. VAR confirmed the tight call and that was enough for Howe to replace the tiring Miley with Livramento as the game became extremely stretched.

McGinn was booked for smashing into Almiron when a break looked on, if the referee had played advantage.

Schar almost completed his hat-trick on 78 minutes from a corner won by Murphy and taken by Trippier. Lenglet deflected the Swiss maestro’s shot for a corner.

We were keeping 11 men behind the ball but standing firm as the initial surge caused by Villa’s triple substitution petered out. They camped in our half without breaking through again and we still threatened a fourth on the break.

Longstaff missed a gilt-edged chance to kill the game on 89 minutes but his point-blank shot was blocked by Martinez after a great three-man move.

However, there was no more bad news, as Watkins blazed high and wide with the final kick of the match.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6(1) Newcastle 5(4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)