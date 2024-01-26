Opinion

Callum Wilson sets 3-2-1 (Only Connect) puzzle on his Newcastle United future

Callum Wilson has now became the main Newcastle United talking point, with the end of the transfer window only six days away.

The intense focus on Kieran Trippier now all but disappearing into the ether, as Bayern Munich publicly admitted, that Newcastle United had given them no encouragement whatsoever, as all three of their bids to sign the England defender were rejected out of hand.

Running alongside the Trippier frenzy, there had been widespread reports that approaches from AC Milan and Atletico Madrid had also been knocked back by Newcastle United for Callum Wilson.

Anyway, yesterday (Thursday) I had an article published on The Mag, after I saw nonsense in the London media written / cut and pasted about Callum Wilson and Newcastle United, entitled ‘London media move into overdrive with Newcastle United claims’ (see below).

Now I can only assume that Callum Wilson has a wicked sense of humour, as last night, following the London media stuff and other speculation, the NUFC striker on his social media set a bit of a (***)3-2-1 / Only Connect(***) level puzzle on his Newcastle United future…

Now, fair to say that this ‘update’ has only scrambled the brains of Newcastle fans even more.

With those trying to work out the puzzle, ending up with real extremes. Everything from it meaning Callum Wilson is now definitely back training and fully fit and will be playing at Fulham tomorrow, right through to the striker is definitely signing for a club that are based on the moon, plus somebody wondering if he is going to instead simply retire from football instantly and take on a bit of a laidback lifestyle sleeping on a beach.

Maybe Eddie Howe will give us the answer to this Callum Wilson puzzle in his pre-match Fulham press conference…?

(***Only Connect is a modern day intellectual quiz programme for posh people, where Victoria Coren Mitchell gives incomprehensive puzzle clues to contestants, no prizes on offer (that is how you know for sure it is for posh intellectuals), only a trophy)

(***3-2-1 was a 1970s / 1980s quiz programme not for intellectuals or posh people, hosted by Ted Rogers, where contestants were given incomprehensible clues to solve a puzzle / rhyme, that could win you everything from a car to a bin)

My article (‘London media move into overdrive with Newcastle United claims’) on The Mag on Thursday 25 January 2024:

You can always trust the London media.

If you know what I mean.

As in, you can always trust the London media to have a very obvious agenda when talking about Newcastle United.

This article appeared online this (Thursday) afternoon…

Talksport report – Afternoon of 25 January 2024:

‘The Magpies could be forced to consider offers of between £18million and £20m for Wilson to help ease their concerns over breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Some senior figures at West Ham believe they need to sign a new No.9 this month, while Chelsea are in the market for more firepower.

It would be a bit of a bargain price for a proven Premier League goalscorer – the England international has a record of 86 goals in 215 top flight appearances for Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Wilson remains an important player for Eddie Howe, but the Toon are looking to bring in more than £20m before the winter window shuts to help keep them on the right side of Premier League rules.’

I was reading this latest London piece above and wondering, where has that come from?

Yes, a lot of media stuff this month on Newcastle United probably needing to sell a player if they want to bring anybody in this January transfer window, due to where NUFC (and many others) are with FFP.

However, I had never seen this, saying Newcastle United needing to sell, or else they could / would breach FFP rules this season.

I thought, where has that come from? Has somebody at Newcastle United said something new? Has a reliable journalist, such as David Ornstein or George Caulkin came out with this revelation?

Well, I had a look about and hello…

Earlier today from somebody else in the ‘slightly’ less reliable London media,

The (London!) Standard report – Morning of 25 January 2024:

‘Newcastle could sell Callum Wilson for just £18million in the final week of the January transfer window, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all alerted to his availability.

All three clubs want to sign a striker and a proven Premier League goalscorer has now come onto the market.

Newcastle need to raise money to ensure they stay in line with Premier League profit and sustainability rules after spending around £400m since they were taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2021.

Wilson has previously held talks with Atletico Madrid but he does not want to risk moving abroad to be back-up to Alvaro Morata, as he targets a place in the England squad for Euro 2024.’

Quite clearly, the Talksport nonsense just lifted from the (London) Standard nonsense.

They don’t even pretend to have any kind of a credible source for their claims.

Whereby instead of potentially selling a squad player to buy one or two new ones, Newcastle United supposedly selling just to avoid breaking the rules and getting points deducted.

This so often happens, one journalist writing something and then the next one copying and adding a little bit, changing a few words. Then on to the next one…

This London Standard journalist, claiming it as fact that Callum Wilson has talked to Atletico Madrid. So does he really know that is the case? Or is it the previous reports this month that Atletico Madrid approached Newcastle United with a cheeky loan offer for Callum Wilson, now simply gets changed to Newcastle United gave permission for Wilson to have talks with the Spanish club and it was the player who turned them down, instead of Newcastle laughing at them with their cheeky loan offer??

Even if you leave aside the other ridiculous stuff in these reports with FFP and so on and Newcastle Umited’s position.

You then also have them seeing Newcastle United so desperate they have to sell Callum Wilson for a bargain £20m…

Newcastle United paid £20m for Callum Wilson in summer 2020 when he was 28, he has done a great job and scored goals for NUFC (when not injured!) and played well generally.

However… he turns 32 next month, continues to pick up injuries (and is currently out injured!) and only has a year left on his NUFC contract after this season. In essence, whilst I like Callum Wilson and think he has done well for us, the idea that £20m would be some kind of massively bargain steal from a supposedly desperate Newcastle United???