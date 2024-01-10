News

Bruno Guimaraes gives great new interview – Talks Eddie Howe, the fans, Olympic Gold, dogs, swimming…

Bruno Guimaraes has been in excellent form this season.

With so many players missing, the former Lyon midfielder an inspirational figure.

A bit of a rollercoaster season at times, Saturday was very much the latest up. Bruno Guimaraes totally outclassing the Sunderland midfield and leading United to a totally dominant crushing away victory.

The Newcastle United fans love Bruno Guimaraes for everything he gives on and off the pitch.

As this new interview shows, that love is a two way street.

Bruno Guimaraes interviewed by official Premier League media:

‘Early childhood memories?’

“My mam wanted me to swim [as a sport], I came home from school one day and I said Mam, I don’t want to swim, I want to play football.”

‘How did you end up choosing number 39 [as squad / shirt number]?’

“It was the number of my dad’s taxi and when I signed for Athletico Paranaense in Brazil [that was the number I picked].

“When I told my father the story, he started to cry.

“I would like to pass this number to my sons, to bring them luck hopefully.”

‘Your mam wanted you to become an Olympic swimmer, she must have been proud then when you did win an Olympic medal?’

“It was funny.

“When I got the Olympic medal [Gold at Japan 2020 Olympics] it was a very big moment for them [my parents], so proud of me.”

‘How do you think your team-mates would describe you?’

“This is a good question.

“I don’t know… a good guy, a good heart.”

‘What do you like to do in your spare time to relax?’

“I like to play computer – Playstation, when I have some time.

“I like to play with my friends in Brazil, I really miss them.

“In January they will come here, I have bought the tickets for them, watch the game.

“I think it will be a nice moment for me.”

‘Tell us about your dogs, Ragnar and Mel, what inspired the names you gave them?’

“Mel [Portuguese] means Honey in English

“Ragnar is because one of my favourite [TV] series is Vikings and I love it.”

‘Is it true you always wear the same pair of underwear on a matchday?’

“Yes, sure, always the same one.”

‘I’m guessing you wash them in between?’

“Yes, of course I do!”

‘Tell us about Eddie Howe, what is he like as a coach and as a man?’

“He is very special for me.

“When they [Newcastle] signed me I was this level [pointing down] and now I am here [pointing up] because of him.

“He improves not just me, the team.

“When he got the team it was fighting relegation, then he got them to Champions League.”

‘You have got a bromance with Joelinton, he was best man at your wedding, what is the best quality of Joelinton, why is he such a good friend?’

“He is like my brother.

“When I started [at Newcastle] I couldn’t speak one word [of English]… I would [only] say daddy, mum.

“He helped me a lot, with everything.

“Joe is someone who if you ask him to do something to help the team, to change position, he will do.”

‘What is it like to be welcomed by the people [fans] of this great football club?’

“They have been amazing with me, with my wife, with my dad, with my mum, with everyone.

“Every match they sing my name, every time.

“It has given me a lot of confidence to play.

“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting this with the fans [when I signed for Newcastle].

“I just want to say thank you to all of them.”

‘Your dad has become a bit of a local hero as well?’

“Yes, he’s a star!

“Everywhere he goes, people are asking him for a photo and my mam is getting jealous!”

‘If you could play with one iconic Premier League player, who would you choose?’

“I love Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney…

“But as a Newcastle player I have to choose Alan Shearer.

“I think if I played with him I would have more assists!”

‘What inspired the hair, was it Joe[linton]?’

“I did a bet with Joe, we did it together and when I did it I started scoring goals, so I decided to keep it.

“My wife doesn’t like it too much.”