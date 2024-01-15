Opinion

Broadcasters taking liberties with Newcastle United away matches – A disgrace

There’s nothing quite like Newcastle United away matches.

Heading off from Tyneside on yet another adventure.

However, it has to be said, rather than an adventure, Newcastle United away matches are becoming more of an obstacle course.

Thanks to broadcasters, it is now increasingly more and more difficult to get to these games AND back home.

These are the domestic Newcastle United away matches played / scheduled so far this season:

Saturday 19 August 8pm – Manchester City 1 Newcastle United 0

Saturday 2 September 5.30pm – Brighton 3 Newcastle 1

Sunday 24 September 4.30pm – Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8

Sunday 8 October 2pm – West Ham 2 Newcastle 2

Saturday 28 October 5.30pm – Wolves 2 Newcastle 2

Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm – Man U 0 Newcastle 3

Saturday 11 November 5.30pm – Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0

Thursday 7 December 7.30pm – Everton 3 Newcastle 0

Sunday 10 December 4.30pm – Spurs 4 Newcastle 1

Tuesday 18 December 8pm – Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (lost on pens)

Saturday 23 December 3pm – Luton 1 Newcastle 0

Monday 1 January 8pm – Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Satursday 6 January 12.45pm – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3

Saturday 27 January 7pm – Fulham v Newcastle

Tuesday 30 January 8.15pm Aston Villa v Newcastle

Saturday 10 February 5.30pm – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Saturday 24 February 8pm – Arsenal v Newcastle

Quite outrageously, 16 of these 17 Newcastle United away matches moved.

The sole exception was Luton away, staying at 3pm on Saturday 23 December. An early Christmas present for NUFC’s travelling fans!

On almost every occasion, these games moved / scheduled purely for the benefit of the broadcasters.

It is quite shocking.

Especially when so many of these Newcastle United away matches are then scheduled with kick-offs where it is impossible for NUFC supporters to travel home afterwards by public transport. Trains, basically.

You have to say as well, absolutely nothing said whatsoever by the Newcastle United owners/ hierarchy, in terms of protesting on the fans behalf. This goes for the owners / hierarchies at pretty much every Premier League club.

Yes, we all know fine well the connection between money going into football clubs AND the moving of matches. However, surely there has to be at least some balance, surely match-going fans should be given some consideration…. surely?

Maybe not.

Tonight (Monday 15 January), Burnley v Luton was scheduled to be played, when the broadcasters made decisions / announcements in October 2023.

However, due to the FA Cup draw and what then broadcasters decided they now wanted, this Burnley v Luton game was actually played on Friday 12 January, ending in a 1-1 draw. The supporters of the two teams were only given five days notice!!

Going back to Newcastle United away matches and the growing number of times where games are moved to a kick-off time which means it is impossible to get a train / public transport back home, then surely at the very least the Premier League and broadcasters should be duty bound to only move matches into these slots, IF they reach an agreement with the relevant train company / companies to put on at least one extra train that will allow away fans to get back to the city where their club is based. That is at the very minimum.

The thing is as well, this problem and treatment of fans is only going to get ever worse.

From the 2025/26 season onwards, the number of Premier League matches to be shown live in the UK by broadcasters, will increase from 200 to 270 (of 380) per season.

This of course is not just an away game problem for thousands of Newcastle United fans, as there are also thousands of NUFC fans who travel long distances to games at St James’ Park. So they are routinely negatively impacted when home games are moved, especially in terms of what impact it has on being able to use trains / public transport.

One for the new independent football regulator, whenever that becomes reality.