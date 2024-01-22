Opinion

Brighton lecturing Newcastle United about financial losses – You couldn’t make it up

Some interesting comments from the Brighton and Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber.

These comments then prompting an article (see below) in the local media on the south coast who cover Brighton.

Those comments and article actually, ironically, sparked by…

Brighton fan and Football finance expert Kieran Maguire – 13 January 2024:

“If Premier League PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules) limits had risen in line with football inflation since 2013 (here I’m using wages but revenues are similar) clubs could lose up to £218 million over 3 years.

“Non adjustment of limits is similar to fiscal drag when government doesn’t raise tax thresholds.

“The non increase of the PSR limits has hit clubs with new owners since 2013 hardest, such as Newcastle, Everton and Villa.”

Sussex World report – 22 January 2024:

‘Bizarre’ – Brighton CEO Paul Barber makes telling FFP point after criticism from Newcastle United fans

Under the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105 million over three seasons – something Everton, and possibly Nottingham Forest, have fallen afoul of.

But in light of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund having an 80% stake in Newcastle United, making them one of the richest football owners on the planet, some fans feel FFP rules should be tweaked so they can splash the cash even more.

However, Albion deputy chairman Barber says it is strange to be in favour of businesses losing more money and more should be done to promote clubs being sustainable.

He said on talkSPORT: “Only in football would we argue about wanting to lose more money, that is just a bizarre concept and not one that any of us should sign up to. We should be looking at rules that limit our losses, make our clubs more sustainable, and ensure that we live within our means as best we can.

“It is wrong to be talking about wanting to lose more money, that is just not a sustainable proposition for any business and a football club should be no different in that concept.

“We have got to make sure football clubs are part of their communities for generations to come. We know how important to people’s lives and the only way we are going to stay relevant and important in people’s lives is if we stay afloat and we won’t stay afloat if we keep increasing and pushing each other to lose more money.”

You really couldn’t make it up.

Brighton and the media associated with the club, lecturing other football clubs about living within their means…

Sporting News report – 14 August 2023:

‘The club [Brighton and Hove Albion] recorded losses of £270m in the four seasons to 2021/22, their accounts showed, and remained highly reliant on [Tony] Bloom, to whom they were £499m in debt at that point.’

I don’t know what the updated total of debt is…

However, only five months ago, Brighton owed sugar daddy owner Tony Bloom half a billion pounds!

You can only laugh.

Exactly where would Brighton be now, if they’d had to rely simply on revenues coming in???