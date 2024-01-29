News

Bloody hell, that was amazing – Alan Shearer reaction after Saturday night at Craven Cottage

Alan Shearer reacting after Saturday night at Craven Cottage.

The Newcastle United and England great declaring ‘Bloody hell, that was amazing. Ah man, what a f…ing night that was.’

Whilst the 2-0 win was of course all that mattered, Alan Shearer was talking about having been in the NUFC away end, the first time he had done so since 1985. Having been a bit busy in the meantime, scoring a few goals and his media duties.

Along with his son Will and daughter Chloe in the away end, the greatest striker / player of the Premier League era rated the away atmosphere top notch.

On the pitch Newcastle United not quite on their game as a spirited Fulham pressed and made it difficult. However, once Longstaff lashed the ball home on 39 minutes, the result never looked in doubt.

Similarly, it was never in doubt how Alan Shearer would be received in that away end, when news of his presence spread, the Newcastle United fans serenading the NUFC legend.

Alan Shearer saying afterwards ‘It was fantastic. I’m a lucky charm, so I’ll have to do it again!’, another away trip to Blackburn or Wrexham beckons then, as United look to make this an FA Cup season to remember…

Alan Shearer speaking to The Athletic after standing in the away end for Fulham 0 Newcastle 2:

“Bloody hell, that was amazing.

“Ah man, what a f…ing night that was.

“In the away end for the first time since 1985.

“I bloody loved it.

“The whole thing was incredible; the smell of beer, the chants, the banter, the f…ing electric atmosphere.

“The best part of the night was talking to the old guy in front of me; 77 and has barely missed a game in 40 years. Such a nice bloke. But everybody was on form [in the away end].

“It was fantastic.

“I’m a lucky charm, so I’ll have to do it again!”

“My disguise lasted about three seconds, but I loved it.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

