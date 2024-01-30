Opinion

Blackburn v Newcastle tickets – Great news for travelling Newcastle United away fans

Thoughts now turn to Blackburn v Newcastle tickets.

Wrexham taking a shock lead on Monday night but Rovers coming back at them for an eventual very comfortable 4-1 home victory for the Championship side against League Two opposition.

Whilst maybe some NUFC fans would have preferred two leagues lower down Wrexham, for those hoping to get to the FA Cup fifth round away match, the overwhelming number would have chosen Blackburn for sure.

If travelling to Wales, Newcastle United fans would have been entitled to probably less than 2,000 tickets, as their stadium holds just over 12,000.

Whereas, when it comes to Blackburn v Newcastle tickets, NUFC supporters are surely set to get 7,000 tickets and the full Darwen End, the same as Wrexham fans received (see below).

Although I think safe to assume the ticket prices might be a little higher than £15…

Those NUFC fans with the highest number of loyalty points may have chosen Wrexham as it is over 40 years since we played them in a competitive match, so for a fair few it would have been a new ground to chalk off.

Wrexham official announcement – 18 January 2024:

Tickets for our Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Blackburn Rovers will go on sale to Season Ticket holders and Club members from Thursday January 18.

As in line with our previous away fixtures, Season Ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets from 10am, followed by Club members at 2pm.

We have been allocated the full away allocation of 7,000 tickets for the match, and supporters will be situated in the Darwen End.

There will be no online queuing system in place for supporters purchasing tickets, so all you will need to do is log on to the e-ticketing website at the appropriate time.

Ticket Pricing

Darwen End

Adult: £15

Seniors (65+): £10

18-23: £10

Juniors (17 & Under): £5

Under 12 (must be accompanied by an adult): £5

All accessible tickets are priced age appropriate with one carer ticket provided free of charge.’

Full FA Cup fifth round draw

Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United

Chelsea or Aston Villa v Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle

Bournemouth v Leicester City

Liverpool v Watford or Southampton

Bristol City or Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion

Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City v Maidstone United

Luton Town v Manchester City

All 2023-24 FA Cup Round Dates

Extra Preliminary Round – Saturday 5 August 2023

Preliminary Round – Saturday 19 August 2023

First Round Qualifying – Saturday 2 September 2023

Second Round Qualifying – Saturday 16 September 2023

Third Round Qualifying – Saturday 30 September 2023

Fourth Round Qualifying – Saturday 14 October 2023

First Round Proper – Saturday 4 November 2023

Second Round Proper – Saturday 2 December 2023

Third Round Proper – Saturday 6 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper – Saturday 27 January 2024

Fifth Round Proper – Wednesday 28 February 2024

Quarter-final – Saturday 16 March 2024

Semi-final – Saturday 20 April 2024

The Final – Saturday 25 May 2024

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)