Opinion

Black Cats Bar controversy – The real truth on Sunderland handing over to Newcastle United fans

The Black Cats Bar is now the most famous bar on Wearside.

So how has this happened?

Well, the Sunderland fans were outraged to find that Newcastle United fans had been allocated 6,000 tickets for the FA Cup match on Saturday 6 January 2024.

Mackems not at all happy about the sheer number of tickets given over to their Premier League neighbours.

Many of the Sunderland fans especially not happy though, as it meant they were losing the seats where they normally sit at matches, including those who pay to use the Black Cats Bar.

The past day or so has of course taken things to a whole new level, with it revealed that three weeks ago the Sunderland ownership had agreed that the usual Mackem banners / decoration in the Black Cats Bar was to be taken down, with pro Newcastle United stuff going up instead.

Only after the wider Sunderland fanbase were made aware of this via social media in the last 24 hours or so and predictably kicked off about it, has Kyril Louis -Dreyfus swiftly backtracked and cancelled the Newcastle United branding, embarrassingly claiming he knew nothing about what was planned for the rebranding.

So down have come the banners, that included ‘Cheer up Peter Reid’, ‘We are United’, ‘Howay The Lads’ and ‘Keep the black and white flying high.’

To be fair, Sunderland child king Kyril Louis-Dreyfus can be partly excused not knowing who Peter Reid was / is, as the clueless Sunderland owner was minus two and a half years old when Reid became Sunderland manager in March 1995, Doofus not born until December 1997.

What he surely though can’t be excused of is the real true story of this Black Cats Bar controversy.

The fact that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus agreed to all of this Black Cats Bar handover to Newcastle United fans, purely because of sheer greed.

The one time that the Sunderland stadium is sold out and hospitality prices can be increased by eyewatering amounts, the Sunderland owner doesn’t have to think twice before turfing all of the club’s own fans out, to accommodate their hated local rivals instead.

Just have a look at this…

Sunderland official site – Showing what Sunderland fans usually pay and get in the Black Cats Bar:

‘Wear your red and white shirt with pride in the Black Cats Bar while enjoying great pitch views and an informal matchday atmosphere.

Package Includes:

Purchase Menu available until Second Half

Exclusive Food and Drinks offers

Seat at the back of the Carling Stand

Complimentary matchday programme

Exclusive Entrance on the North side of the Stadium

No dress code

Adult tickets for the Black Cats Bar are priced at £65 for Adults’

This is what Newcastle United fans have paid £600 each for in the Black Cats Bar for Saturday’s game:

‘The hospitality ticket option will be situated within the Black Cats Bar and includes the following:

Padded seat in the North Stand (directly accessible from the suite and close to general admission Newcastle United supporters)

Three-course buffet-style meal (main courses served pre-match, desserts served post-match)

Hot drinks

Matchday programme

Arrival drink and canapes

Five drinks tokens plus a full purchase drinks menu from two bars

Exclusive gift for all guests

Entertainment from a Newcastle United legend

This package has been priced by Sunderland AFC at £500+VAT per person (£250+VAT for under 16 years). The cost of coach travel is covered by Newcastle United.

Dress code:

There is no dress code in this Suite for this fixture.

Please note:

Seating areas and tables cannot be reserved in the Suite and the majority of the Suite is standing.’

So, Sunderland fans usually pay £65 to go in the Black Cats Bar.

Newcastle United fans are paying £600, as the Sunderland owner sees the pound signs flashing before his eyes.

So, what are Newcastle fans getting for the extra £535?

Well, it boils down to a mystery ‘free’ gift, having a Newcastle United ‘legend’ appear amongst them, six drinks, nibbles (canapes) as you go in, plus a three course buffet meal.

Get this though, even though paying £535 extra for a few drinks and something to eat basically, most of the 720 Newcastle United fans don’t even get a seat whilst eating their meal!

Pretty outrageous really, charging people £60o for a match ticket, a few drinks and a meal you have to eat standing up…

The greed of the Sunderland owner shining through.