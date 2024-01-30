News

BBC Sport pundit with this new Newcastle United analysis – On the mark?

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s game at Villa Park.

A chance for Eddie Howe and his players to try and build on the 2-0 victory at Fulham.

Pointing out to BBC Sport what he sees as the relevant situations of the two clubs, is Chris Sutton on the mark with his reasoning?

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport – 30 January 2024:

“I remember this game well from the start of the season, when Newcastle won 5-1 at St James’ Park.

“Aston Villa had a horrible day in the north-east, with Tyrone Mings picking up a serious injury on top of their heavy defeat, but I am expecting them to get their revenge here.

“Newcastle got a good win against Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday but they have lost four in a row in the league and have a dreadful away record – Sheffield United are the only top-flight team to pick up fewer points on the road this season.

“Villa Park is not the place you go to turn that kind of run around, and it feels like Newcastle’s season is unravelling a bit because they cannot sign any more players in this window.

“Instead, they just seem to be trying to hang on to a few, with lots of rumours about who could still be leaving.

“Prediction: Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 1”

So what to make of what the BBC Sport man has said?

Well, it all sounds a bit familiar from Chris Sutton, this is what he said before the NUFC match at the weekend…

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport – 25 January 2024:

“What on earth is happening at Newcastle United?

“I keep reading reports that they are about to sell half their team.

“I feel sorry for Magpies boss Eddie Howe because of the uncertainty over the future of some of his key players.

“But I don’t see things going well for him at Craven Cottage either.

“Fulham are the kind of team who can turn it on at times and they are going to throw everything they’ve got at Newcastle.

“Prediction: Fulham 2 Newcastle 1”

The BBC Sport pundit predicting defeat for Newcastle United and making much of his main focus about Eddie Howe potentially losing players.

I find it quite bizarre that people who work in the football industry, paid to give their ‘expert’ views on the media side, can know so little about what is actually going on.

What is happening currently at Newcastle United, is that if they are to make any signings of substance this transfer window, they almost certainly need to sell a first team squad player. This is due to FFP restrictions which they cannot break, or they end up in the kind of trouble that Forest and Everton (again!) are in. Newcastle don’t need to sell anybody but they might choose to do so, if by buying and selling (thanks to extra FFP flexibility due to a sale) they believe they would be in a better position.

Does Chris Sutton not have any idea of what is happening this January transfer window? Which is basically nothing much at all. There have been very few incoming first team deals for any of the clubs and those that have happened, are mostly loans. I think Tottenham still easily the highest so far, £26m for 21 year old Romanian defender Radu Dragusin.

The rest of the ‘big six’ have done next to nothing this window, the likes of Arsenal and Man U nothing at all. Man U are like last January right up against their FFP limitations yet nothing is really mentioned by the media, unlike NUFC.

Similarly, The Athletic’s David Ornstein actually revealed that Villa are in an even worse position that Newcastle currently when it comes to FFP, he says they will have to make a significant sale before the end of the financial year (30 June 2024) in order to not break FFP rules.

Newcastle United continue to be hit by far far more injured / missing players, than any other Premier League club. That is the problem!

Villa have done well this season but the truth is that in their last six matches (all competitions), they have only won two of them. In the last minute against second bottom Burnley and in the FA Cup against Championship Middlesbrough with an 87th minute goal. That goal against Boro the only one Villa have scored in 2024.

In comparison, Newcastle United with nine goals in 2024, two clean sheets and only conceding against top two in the Premier League – Liverpool and Man City.

Aston Villa are rightfully favourites to win tonight BUT recent form does raise question marks for them, both in terms o performances and results.

I think in defence and in attack Newcastle United have enough to do well tonight potentially, it may all come down to whether or not United can win the midfield battle, or at the very least, hold their own.