BBC Sport pundit with interesting analysis – If Newcastle United lose at Sunderland…

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Saturday’s game.

The FA Cup third round arrives.

The BBC Sport pundit considering Sunderland v Newcastle United AND the implications for both sides.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Mick Beale has just gone in at Sunderland after Tony Mowbray was harshly sacked as manager and this would be a massive win for him.

“But Newcastle need this even more.

“In fact, it feels like this is one they have to win, because their rivalry is that intense.

“Newcastle have lost in round three to League One sides in each of the past two seasons, and Eddie Howe loves to make lots of changes for these ties – but he cannot do that this time, in the position they are in, so I think they go full strength, and go through.

“But, even if they lose, I am not buying into any suggestion that the Magpies need to change their manager.

“We know they are on a bad run, but I think they should stick with Eddie Howe and most of their support is still with him.

“Prediction: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3”

Well, I certainly like the score prediction from the BBC Sport pundit.

As for his analysis of what the Eddie Howe situation is.

Personally, I don’t know a single Newcastle fans who isn’t ‘still with’ Eddie Howe, I think Chris Sutton taking a little bit too much notice of attention seekers on social media.

As for if Newcastle United did lose this one, well, nobody is going to be happy about that, least of all Eddie Howe.

However, as we all know, the underlying situation is so tough and nobody pretends a new manager would instant have the injury room cleared.

As for Sutton’s assertion that ‘Newcastle have lost in round three to League One sides in each of the past two seasons, and Eddie Howe loves to make lots of changes for these ties…’

Well, not sure where he gets this from.

Back in January 2022, even though in a desperate relegation fight, Eddie Howe actually made two unforced changes for the Cambridge FA Cup defeat.

Wilson had got injured and was ruled out, only Manquillo and Lascelles left out otherwise.

The team arguably stronger as Trippier came in for his debut and Murphy and Ritchie coming in as well.

As for Sheff Wed a year ago, Eddie Howe had Arsenal away on the 3rd January, the Owls on 7th and then a massive League Cup semi on the 10th against Southampton.

I don’t think anyone surely can say the Sheff Wed one was Eddie Howe choosing to play a weaker team!