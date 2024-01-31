Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Aston Villa taken apart

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s Premier League demolition job on Aston Villa.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics almost totally absent.

Instead, pretty much just about the actual football and just how good Eddie Howe and Newcastle United were, against Aston Villa, who had won nine and drawn one of their ten Premier League home games so far this season.

However, losing 3-1 and NUFC and Eddie Howe making it an 8-2 aggregate when it comes to facing Villa this season.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, Aston Villa fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘No issue with that defeat at all, better team won. Good luck for the rest of the season Newcastle. UTV.’

‘Toon looked so bad in defence we just offered nothing in attack.’

‘So bad in defence !? What game were you watching?’

‘Fabian Schar – are there any better £3.5 million pound signings? Cheers Rafa.’

‘YEs John McGinn, proved over 4 years not 50 mins.’

‘The Toon Army have made the last 2 games sound like home games. 3 away wins on the trot (granted the first one, was against a team that hasn’t even won a corner against us in 8 years) Emptying stadiums of home fans long before the end, onwards & upwards. HTL.’

‘For the money Isak cost he hasn’t been amazing… He has his moments but I would say there are others who are far more important to the team performance. The win of the season was against PSG… Isak played the full 90 but the goals came from Almiron, Longstaff, Burn and Schar. Great for Schar today, but Isak is supposed to be the striker!’

‘Arrogance was creeping in among Villa fans so they needed a good beating like this to keep them in check.’

‘Im a 5 decade city fan but always respected Magpies. Fantastic win and so many of your players improving under Eddie.’

‘Eddie Howe is one hell of a coach.’

‘Villa walked into a brick wall tonight.’

‘Villa fans leaving with 20 minutes still to play and silent for the rest of the time except for the 4/5 minutes around the goal, shocking support.’

‘Nope, when you been to Villa a lot, you know we rarely do the last minute comebacks. You pay your money you have the right to throw it away as well.’

‘Always makes me laugh how the so called experts write Newcastle off. Comfortable win and controlled the game Now we have our back four back for the first time in months things will be different’

‘Well Villa’s home record has been very good but it couldn’t last forever and they were second best tonight.’

‘Wonderful Geordies.’

‘wonderful is not being owned by a country with no rights or liberties.’

‘Do you really think that fans are going to turn their backs on players and a team they’ve supported for years because Newcastle have new owners?’

‘Well done you Geordies, you played the perfect game. UTV.’

‘Gordon brilliant again tonight. Been Newcastle’s player of the season so far. Player of the tournament in the summer and Southgate will still pick Rashford ahead of him.’

‘But then when Rashford’s dropped because he’s out partying instead of training, Gordon will be ready. Or in the Scotland team. One of the two.’

‘Tactically brilliant . Went to a back five with Livramento going to left back . Great energy and great pressing .

Hopefully this sets us back on course with players coming back from injury.’

‘From our best display last season to one of our worst this against the same team. Gutted, but well played Toon, you’ve done us twice by a distance this season.’

‘Amazing what some time on the training ground can do. Top result.’

‘Trying to get Cash in by pumping long balls into him under the watchful eye of Dan Burns was never going to be a successful game play, and yet we tried it over and over in the first half. Tactically we were out thought tonight. Kudos to ‘under fire’ Eddie Howe. He’s a fine manager and the media should leave well alone.’

‘Well done Toon.

Well deserved.

As for Villa, played liked petulant children.

Always looking for the foul instead of reading the game to keep the flow going and some of the yellow cards received will not help at all. Grow up.’

‘Fair play to Newcastle.

We were poor tonight but you were good.

All the best for the season.’

‘People outside Newcastle don’t really rate Jacob Murphy and say when he’s injured “well he wouldn’t have played anyway” but he has been nothing but excellent whenever he’s been in the team this season. Having him back from injury is a HUGE step forward for Newcastle and probably the main reason for our recent uptick in form.

Goal today (it was going in whatever TNT say), absolutely deserved it.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (1) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)