Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United following Liverpool defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s defeat to Liverpool.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics almost completely left to one side.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Liverpool fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘(Liverpool fan) Jota slipped after contact.’

‘He didn’t slip he dived, how delusional can you be? Disgraceful.’

‘How on Earth does Anthony Taylor keep his job? the man is incompetent at his best!’

‘Jota dived. There was no slip. Much like Diaz did. Embarrassing, so so embarrassing. Should hang their heads in shame. Disgraceful.’

‘Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC serve up another classic.’

‘Can someone please tell Anthony Taylor that just because you play advantage, doesn’t mean it’s not a yellow card.

Joelinton a in the 1st half was the most stone wall yellow card I’ve ever seen. Drags the Liverpool player down from behind when on the attack. Yet the referee apparently doesn’t know the rules of football.’

‘think thats a special rule they just create for JL; he got away with 7 blantant fouls in the previous game with no booking.’

‘2penlivarpool win again.

No other team gets as many penalties.’

‘As a Liverpool fan I have to agree with Newcastle fans that it was never a penalty when Jota went down.’

‘Ref was poor for both sides. Gomez should’ve had at least a yellow for a foul early on. Ref missed multiple shoves and shirt pulls by both sides. VAR were no better.’

‘Blatant Simulation on both pens? They need to stop this for the sake of the game. Kids watching that thinking that it’s OK to throw yourselves to the floor to cheat and win a pen or freekick. Really pathetic to see grown men doing that and even worse the refs falling for it. Shame Shame Shame.’

‘Took time to get going, but a very strong second half performance. Need to stop leaking in goals though.

I know Newcastle have their injuries, but they have also lost their way this season and need to get back on track before the major European places get away from them.’

‘People posting it was a great dive by Jota. That’s the irony, it was a terrible dive and he still got it.’

‘Don’t know why Newcastle fans bother turning up they are relegation fodder.’

‘liVARpool are not as good as their supporters think, opponent actually scored 2 goals.’

‘Newcastle were missing 10 players tonight, had 2 gk and 4 fullbacks on the bench and yet again couldn’t really make any subs, 3 of the 4 goals came after the 70th minute when typically you’d make your changes.’

‘People complaining about ref but Newcastle should have had 2 players sent of.’

‘To think some people were calling for Gordon to be in the England squad, the fella is bang average.’

‘He’s a good player but he’s young and knackered.’

‘He’s a real quality player. Playing in a tired under strength squad. The goal he set up tonight was exceptional.’

‘Everyone banging on about Jots going down easy after contact… but no one mentioning about Joelinton being lucky to stay on the pitch.’

‘He would unlikely make the second bad tackle if booked initially. If this is your take home from tonight regarding refereeing decisions then you really need to give your head a wobble.’

‘Sad to say, Jota dived and should have been carded.’

‘Great match and that is down to two good teams having a go. Unlike couple of weeks ago man utd turned up and made it the worst game this season.’

‘I hope Howard Webb is going to look at Anthony Taylor and all the officials including the 4th official. Tech area is allowed 1 person in it, Newcastle had 3 and the 4th official was looking at them. Taylor not going back and booking Joelinton for the shirt pull was bordering on the line of favouritism. Shocking performance by all of the officials.’

‘Go to bed.’

‘Great game beating Newcastle yet again and as for the referee words fail me. Incompetence in the extreme.’

‘Please, someone do something about Klopp’s constant histrionics and interference with the officials.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – Monday 1 January 2024 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 54, Botman 81

Liverpool:

Salah 49, 86 pen, Jones 74, Gazpo 78

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 63% (63%) Newcastle 37% (37%)

Total shots were Liverpool 34 (18) Newcastle 5 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 15 (5) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Livrameto, Schar, Botman, Burn (Hall 82), Lewis Miley (Almiron 54), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lascelles 82), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports