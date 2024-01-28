Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after winning at Fulham

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s FA Cup away win at Fulham..

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics almost totally absent.

Instead, mainly about the actual football and the impressive number of Newcastle United fans who were at the match, despite the ridiculous TV scheduling.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, Fulham fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Fulham fan – utterly miserable. Dumped out both cups in 4 days. Our best players are either 35 or leaving in the summer & big unrest developing between fans and owners (for good reason)! Congrats Newcastle your fans were brilliant and good luck in the next round. Safe travels home.’

‘Thank you for your good wishes. You haven’t replaced Mitrovic. Newcastle fans, because of Ashley, will always sympathise with a disconnect with owners.’

‘Newcastle deserve to progress because they have Saudi owners? Enjoy your sports washing team.’

‘No special VIP seat for Alan Shearer, in the crowd with all the other Newcastle support. Superb.’

‘Well done Newcastle. No offence to Fulham but a 7pm kick off, meaning Newcastle fans don’t get home until about 5am, is an absolute joke. Once again the fans are always prioritised last.’

‘No one was making them go to the game, it was their choice.’

‘Give us a break, Lee Dixon. We weren’t great but we weren’t “terrible” or “very poor”. And someone tell ITV that Manquillo isn’t one of our injured players as he’s left the club.’

‘When Liverpool and Man U win when they are not at 100% they get loads praise for never giving up and its a sign of a good team when you win and not play well, but for Newcastle it was laboured and the first goal was controversial, I mean really? You want controversial go see the penalty against us in Paris. Give me a break BBC, totally biased as usual.’

‘First goal wasn’t controversial at all, by the current handball rules wasn’t even a chance of being ruled out.’

‘Newcastle defended very well , took their chances , given their recent results 0-2 win away is very good despite Dixon bleating on about how poor they were , most teams would be happy with a clean sheet and progression.’

‘Newcastle were well under par, giving the ball away constantly. But, worked hard and got the result in the end.’

‘Lets be honest here. This was always going to be a game too far for Fulham. Great effort against Liverpool always meant we had to rest keys players tonight. Against a full strength Newcastle team could only see one result. Need to invest in more quality if we want to compete on three fronts next season. Good luck to Newcastle…great club and fans.’

‘I thought Lee Dixon was going go start crying at one point during the match.’

‘Well done to Newcastle for getting through a difficult away fixture against a premier league side.

ITV did their best to completely ruin it through their amateurish and biased commentary.

Don’t know what Dixons problem is. Is it the fact that arsenal got knocked out or is it that Newcastle have only lost twice in 23 matches against London teams. ITV shouldn’t be allowed football coverage. Pathetic.’

‘One would presume that when we have Pope and Barnes and Joelinton and Willock and Wilson and Anderson and Almiron available that we will indeed play much better, given that we would then have a squad that has demonstrably qualified for the Champions League over a season in the past.’

‘Unfortunately tonight highlights what is happening at my club.lack of transfers in the summer meaning we have no depth in the squad and off the pitch the cheapest ticket is 40 pound meaning lots of people didn’t go.the fa should be ashamed of themselves as well for putting Newcastle fans away to Fulham at 7pm as well as Man City away to spurs at 8pm meaning no trains home.the game is gone.’

‘Fulham deserved nothing from a game where they had two shots on target to the opposition’s six. Goals win matches, not pretty play in midfield.’

‘The BBC wrote an article about NUFC in which they didn’t suggest our manager is about to imminently be sacked and half our team sold, I think that’s progress.’

‘Good luck to the barcodes, since the greedy serb left we are toothless.’

‘I think it’s fair to say it touched his hand. Not in an illegal way, not in an intentional way, just the ball unexpectedly went to where his hand was, right up against his chest.

By the current interpretation in the Premier League, that’s not handball.’

‘As a West Ham fan didn’t enjoy the game much but Newcastle fans were magnificent,an example for the rest of us.’

‘Premier league team travels to Premier league team and win 2-0. ‘Laboured’ ? Yeh, fine, do one. I am a Blackpool supporter. Would love this.

‘I might not be a Newcastle fan but i am an Eddie Howe fan, doing a rather good job!’

‘Why controversial goal? Do the BBC not know the Laws of the Game? Or is it southern bias?’

‘t’s a strange headline “ Laboured “ ? There isn’t much between Fulham or Newcastle in the league at the moment, and both teams are on a bad run of form. Could have written “ Newcastle dig deep for win “ or something a bit more complimentary .’

‘Well deserved win for Newcastle,can’t understand Fulham keep hoofing the ball in the box against giants of defenders.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)