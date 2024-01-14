Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after losing to Manchester City

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s cruel defeat to Manchester City.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics totally absent.

Instead, all about a gripping night of football that Newcastle United were so so unlucky to come away from with nothing.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, Manchester City fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘This is how all football matches should be played, simply magnificent. Thank you Newcastle, Thank you City.’

‘A team built by billions spent illegally vs a team who would love to do the same but play by the rules.’

‘I’m a City fan and I know it will sound patronising, but I don’t mean it to be – how brave are Newcastle playing like that, given a pretty hefty injury list and undoubted mounting pressure from expectant owners? For me, footy is about entertainment, not results – and so I love and applaud them for it.’

‘Literally thinking the exact same! simply mind blowing felt like a champions final. Kevin De bruyne take a bow son.’

‘Thank you Newcastle and Man City, really enjoyable game, game of the season so far.’

‘As a neutral – Loved it!! What a game.’

‘Brilliant game and great goals

Shame someone had to lose.’

‘5 outstanding goals

Newcastle will be gutted.

KDB looked very good when he came on.’

‘Kevin De Bruyne, welcome back. And what a return. Sublime goal and a simply exquisite assist for young Bobb.

As games though, up there for game of the season. Credit to both teams. THIS is the Premier League that gets waxed lyrical.’

‘Good game of football even for the neutral, yet again awful officiating.’

‘Wolves supporter here why do Newcastle get away with so many cynical fouls and so pleased to see their time wasting antics turn round and bite them.’

‘Well said and the fans screaming for penalties every time it’s in the box, their the next Arsenal.’

‘And thats the difference, City can bring game changers like KDB off the bench, Newcastle had 2 Keepers some under 18s and Defenders sitting on theirs, just ran out of steam.’

‘What a great performance by Newcastle against the World Champions. Both teams should be very happy.’

‘One of the best games of the season! Newcastle were brilliant on the counter in first half. City were on a mission second half, never say die attitude, they only know one way to play and its attack, attack!’

‘Great game, Newcastle always tire in last 20 which is understandable as they can’t make any subs, but city are a joy to watch.’

‘Thank you Newcastle. I didn’t go today but Newcastle is a great football club. I remember your crowd in the Keegan years. It was great. Much rather see Newcastle do well than some fans who are full of hate.’

‘2 Brilliant goals by the Geordies and boy am I glad we have KDB back.’

‘Newcastle were brilliant in defence and it took some magical play by City to win the game. Newcastle should be higher in the table on this showing, brilliant fans.’

‘I would honestly pay extra to be able to switch off the commentary.’

‘Best game this season, shame someone had to lose, all great goals.’

‘Best game of season. Well done Newcastle but what can you say about City. They were relentless and amazing. De Bruyne is best midfielder I have seen in PL.’

‘Newcastle despite a strong X1 struggled to bring on fresh legs. Wish them good luck as they made City play their best this season by a country mile.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Saturday 13 January 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 35, Gordon 37

Man City:

Bernardo Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were Man City 27 (11) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Man City 11 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Man City 13 (5) Newcastle 3 (2)

Attendance: 52,190 (3,000 Man City)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon (Hall 86)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, A Murphy, Parkinson

