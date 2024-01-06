Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after hammering Sunderland

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s away hammering of Sunderland.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics all but absent, with neutrals instead concentrating on how Newcastle United absolutely battered Sunderland on Wearside.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, Sunderland fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘As a neutral I was really looking forward to that for the past few days. What a let down… Sunderland feeble.’

‘Newcastle dominant.’

‘I don’t think people realise how difficult it is to compete with teams who can buy the best players in the world. Take your car to the grand prix and see how you compete.’

‘A pub team could beat you.’

‘Newcastle haven’t got the best players in the world. Not one ‘ superstar’ in their line up.’

‘Helps when you’re gifted 3 goals. You may have been dominant but you barely caused their keeper any problems.’

‘We were poor, the mags not much better.’

‘Having looked at the Newcastle team sheet I feel like reporting your comment as off-topic.’

‘With Newcastle the tactics brilliant. Players brilliant. Fans brilliant.’

‘Mag fans were silent.’

‘Should have turned the volume up on your TV!’

‘Funny that because I heard them cheering every pass on the 70th minute.’

‘Despite our poor form of late, and we never got out of third gear, it still was Men against Boys.’

‘100%. Newcastle dominated them.’

‘Not a fan of either club, however, I’m glad Newcastle beat the bully boys of sunderland.’

‘Newcastle bossed it throughout.’

‘Seagulls are cheering everywhere.’

‘What kind of a cheapskate club are the mackems? The biggest match in their whole history and they have some cheap shiny flags in red and silver (the silver ones must have been surplus stock going cheap).’

‘Easiest derby win I’ve seen, no fight or passion from a clueless Sunderland. In fact it is the most one sided derby I’ve seen.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46,, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

(Eddie Howe reflects as United hammer the Mackems – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)

(Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Geordies outclass Mackems on and off the pitch – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports