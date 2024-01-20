Transfer Market

Bayern Munich reach verbal agreement to sign Kieran Trippier from Newcastle – Sky Sports Germany

Sky Sports Germany are reporting (see below) that a verbal agreement has been reached for Kieran Trippier to move to Bayern Munich.

The past 48 hours or so had seen this transfer tale surface and be headline news over in Germany.

Whilst Newcastle United fans left wondering just what exactly was the truth.

Was a Kieran Trippier transfer a possibility… a likelihood?

The fact that the initial reporting has been that any potential deal would likely be a loan, making it seem even more bizarre from a Newcastle United perspective.

The reaction to the latest claim from Sky Sports Germany, an interesting one, from some of the journalists who cover Newcastle United…

Craig Hope of The Mail:

‘Understand Kieran Trippier would be open to Bayern Munich talks if NUFC accepted an offer

Sources still insist he is not for sale… unless silly money was put on table

I’m told it will be a “hard deal to do”, but there is clearly a chance.’

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph:

‘If you can sell a 33-year-old and have already signed his long term replacement – and it would enable you to make a permanent signing this month – you can see why it would be tempting for #nufc to negotiate with Bayern Munich regarding Kieran Trippier. It would also still be a big blow to lose him mid season

But a loan would make zero sense unless something else already lined up. If Trippier wants to go it also complicates things massively. Hard to see clearly through all the smoke and mirrors at the moment but something is up.’

Then added later by Luke Edwards:

‘NUFC want big money for Trippier. Up to Bayern Munich now if they want to pay it.’

OneFootball report – 20 January 2024:

‘Bayern Munich have reached a “verbal agreement” to sign Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the England international is keen to join the Bundesliga champions.

Trippier moved to St James’ Park in 2022 following a three-year spell with Atlético de Madrid during which he won LaLiga.

But the 33-year-old is expected to leave the Magpies and although he is the Bayern board’s plan B behind Nordi Mukiele, they are now becoming resigned to the fact that that particular deal may be unlikely.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have already signed Trippier’s former Tottenham teammates Harry Kane and Eric Dier in the past six months.’