Bayern Munich make ‘breakthrough’ on Kieran Trippier transfer – Update via German media

Could Kieran Trippier still end up at Bayern Munich this month?

Well, the most recent reports in the English media have claimed not.

A number of the most / more reliable NUFC journalists having reported these last 24 hours or so that sources within the club (Newcastle United) have made clear that there is no intention to sell the England international in this window, nor they say is Kieran Trippier himself agitating for a move.

However, now we have German media on Tuesday morning, claiming that the move is very much back / still on and that a ‘breakthrough’ has now been made in the deal.

The report is from Sport Bild – 23 January 2024:

‘FC Bayern has achieved a breakthrough in negotiations with Kieran Trippier (33).

According to BILD information, Bayern bosses are now very optimistic that they will be able to complete the deal. A final transfer decision as to whether Bayern will bring the Englishman or not will be made today.

Bayern are putting pressure on themselves and want a quick solution.

Trippier is still considered Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel ‘s dream player.’

This update reports / claims that Bayern Munich have now accepted that a loan deal for Kieran Trippier was never going to happen.

They go on to claim that Newcastle United are prepared to sell the 33 year old, in order to help give NUFC more FFP flexibility to allow them to make their own signing(s).

According to them, it now comes down to whether Bayern Munich can agree an acceptable transfer fee with Newcastle United.

However, their report says that they also understand that Bayern Munich are also struggling to match Trippier’s current wage deal, as along with a transfer fee ‘This makes a deal very expensive.’

I’m not sure how much, if any, truth there is in these latest claims from German media.

Especially when they and seemingly Bayern Munich, are finding it a revelation that to potentially sign a current England international who is captain of Newcastle United and a key player, they won’t be able to do it on the cheap. This idea that Bayern Munich would get a Champions League ready defender on a cheap and cheerful loan deal and Kieran Trippier take a drop in his current wages, is beyond ridiculous.

Whatever the truth or not of this latest German media tale / claim, for a deal to have even the remotest chance of happening, Bayern Munich would need to make a very attractive offer to both Newcastle United and Kieran Trippier. When they signed Harry Kane in the summer, the Bundesliga club didn’t get him on a loan nor a big drop in wages.