Atletico Madrid approach to sign Callum Wilson rejected by Newcastle United – Report

Newcastle United have now knocked back an approach for Callum Wilson.

That is according to an exclusive from the usually reliable Craig Hope at The Mail, who covers NUFC for the newspaper.

He says that Atletico Madrid approached Newcastle United with a ‘loan enquiry’, which was rejected.

However, the man from The Mail adds ‘but the striker could be sold if the Spanish club return with a permanent offer.’

This swiftly follows on from Saturday’s news that Newcastle United have turned down a Bayern Munich offer for Kieran Trippier, who Sky Sports reported, had approached NUFC with ‘a loan with an obligation to buy, or a permanent deal.’

Both Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid wanting quality reinforcements for both their domestic challenges and the Champions League (knockout rounds kick off in February).

It is claimed that these clubs are looking to take advantage of Newcastle’s current FFP position, where they need to move players on to increase their legroom in terms of ability to bring in new signings of their own.

Kieran Trippier is first choice right-back and captain on the pitch, a key defender and attacking threat. This in a squad massively hit by injuries.

Whilst Newcastle only have the two strikers and it has been a massive weakness that rarely in recent weeks have both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both been fully fit and available at the same time.

The idea that either player would be allowed to go in a panicked desperate cheap deal is pure fantasy.

The only possibility of Newcastle United letting either go, is if any offer would then allow them to do serious business of their own. Loans with a small loan fee would definitely not cut it.

Whilst Tino Livramento would be an obvious replacement at right-back (though he currently has to cover Dan Burn at left-back as well), surely the only way Callum Wilson would be allowed to leave is if Eddie Howe had a striker lined up to come in. There is no way Newcastle United would go into the rest of the season with only Isak as a striking option, especially when he has had injury issues of his own.

The Mail report – 20 January 2024:

‘Mail Sport understands Wilson, 31, would be open to talks with Atletico should the Magpies accept a deal.

The England star has 18 months to run on his contract at St James’ Park and will return from a four-week calf layoff before the end of January.

Atletico face Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16 next month and players who appeared in the group stage for another club, such as Wilson, are no longer cup-tied for the latter stages.

However, Atletico have their own financial fair play issues and that could make it difficult for them to afford a player who Newcastle would need to replace before the end of the window, especially as Alexander Isak is the only other striker on the books.’