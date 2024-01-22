Opinion

Astonishing two years to the day landmark for Newcastle United – Where it all started

Picture the scene.

Newcastle United second bottom of the table with only four months of the season remaining.

One win so far that season in 22 games (all competitions).

Elland Road on 22 January 2022, exactly two years ago to the day.

A tough away match against a Leeds side that had won their last couple of Premier League matches.

A feisty match seeing not a great deal of chances and then with 15 minutes remaining, substitute left-back Javier Manquillo charges up the left hand side, a cynical foul brings him down on the edge of the box, Jonjo Shelvey’s weak free-kick somehow eludes Meslier and it is Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 and bedlam in the away end.

I think even at that time, it felt like this could be a massive moment.

Two years on from Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 and so it has proved, two almost unrecognisable clubs, especially where NUFC are concerned. Leeds have experienced relegation whilst Newcastle have played Champions League.

In the two years since that Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 match, Leeds have had five different managers (and a caretaker one) taking charge of their games, only Eddie Howe at NUFC.

That Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 away victory was the start of six wins in seven for Eddie Howe’s side, that effectively got NUFC to safety. The final 18 PL games of that 2021/22 season saw 12 wins and a draw, meaning 37 points from those final 18 matches, only Liverpool and Man City picked up more points in that second half of the season.

That momentum of course, then carried into the following season, as that recovery and successful fight against relegation allowed Eddie Howe and NUFC a platform to build from.

One thing that is astonishing for sure and that is the team / squad turnover these past two years.

This was the NUFC starting eleven for Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 and the subs exactly two years ago today:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Clark 69), Schar, Dummett (Manquillo 63), Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 42), Saint-Maximin, Wood (Unused subs: Darlow, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle)

Move forward two years and you get this breakdown of those 20 players:

Left NUFC on permanent moves:

Clark, Manquillo, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Darlow, Gayle

Left NUFC on loan deals:

Fraser, Lewis, Hendrick

Still at NUFC but currently injured and unavailable:

Willock, Joelinton, Murphy

Still at NUFC and currently available:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Sean Longstaff, Almiron

Another ironic twist when you watch this below, is that the referee two years ago was Chris Kavanagh, who correctly gives a free-kick for the cynical foul on Manquillo and a yellow card for the defender.

The same Chris Kavanagh who in our very last match failed to give a foul and yellow card for Ruben Dias’ cynical challenge on Anthony Gordon, instead waving play on and before another Newcastle player touches it, Man City scored. This foul wasn’t as close to the opposition penalty area but for me was very similar to the challenge at Leeds and yet somehow went unpunished.

A massive moment at Elland Road on this day in 2022. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aqXkKWvAkf — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 22, 2024

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 22 January 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Leeds:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 75

Possession was Leeds 63% (64%) Newcastle 37% (36%)

Total shots were Leeds 13 (8) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (1) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Leeds 6 (4) Newcastle 7 (3)

Crowd: 36,405 (2,690 Newcastle)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Clark 69), Schar, Dummett (Manquillo 63), Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 42), Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle