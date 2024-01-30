Opinion

Astonishing cup draw stats as Newcastle United draw Blackburn away – Though not what you think

A lot of debate amongst Newcastle United fans after victory over Fulham on Saturday.

Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round draw seeing an away tie against Blackburn or Wrexham.

Monday night’s match at Ewood Park seeing a 4-1 home victory, so Rovers it is.

For Newcastle United supporters, many fans pointing out a certain pattern…

Yes, since Man City at home in the League Cup in September, five away draws in a row for Newcastle United now in the domestic cups – Man U, Chelsea, Sunderland, Fulham and now Blackburn.

However, that isn’t what I wanted to talk about, there is something else that is very bizarre, or at least I think it is!

Cup draws when Newcastle United have faced Blackburn Rovers (FA Cup unless stated):

February 1910 Newcastle 3 Blackburn 1

January 1928 Blackburn 4 Newcastle 1

March / April 1952 Newcastle 0 Blackburn 0, Newcastle 2 Blackburn 1

February 1993 Blackburn 1 Newcastle 0

January 1995 Newcastle 1 Blackburn 1, Blackburn 1 Newcastle 2

November 1998 Newcastle 1 Blackburn 1 (Blackburn won on penalties) – League Cup

February 1999 Newcastle 0 Blackburn 0, Blackburn 0 Newcastle 1

January 2000 Blackburn 1 Newcastle 2

October 2011 Blackburn 4 Newcastle 3 – League Cup

January 2012 Newcastle 2 Blackburn 1

January 2019 Newcastle 1 Blackburn 1, Blackburn 2 Newcastle 4

September 2020 Newcastle 1 Blackburn 0 – League Cup

February 2024 Blackburn v Newcastle

That is just crazy to me, we have been drawn against Blackburn ten (TEN!) times in cup competitions during the Premier League era.

From 1993 onwards, drawn together ten times and thirteen cup games in total during that time, including replays (no replay possible this time, as they stop in the FA Cup this season after the fourth round).

Drawn together 13 times in total, Newcastle United and Blackburn, in our club’s history.

Have we drawn any other club anything close to this in NUFC’s history?

One club I know for sure we haven’t…

Cup draws when Newcastle United have faced Sunderland (FA Cup unless stated):

February 1902 Newcastle 1 Sunderland 0

March 1909 Newcastle 2 Sunderland 2, Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3

March 1913 Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 2 Sunderland 2, Newcastle 0 Sunderland 3

March 1956 Newcastle 0 Sunderland 2

August / Sept 1979 Sunderland 2 Newcastle 2, Newcastle 2 Sunderland 2 (two legged tie and the Mackems won on penalties) – League Cup

January 2024 Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3

The luck of the draw.

All a bit mad that we had only drawn the Mackems once since 1956 in cup competitions until this season. Although to be fair, in recent years, Sunderland have made it a regular habit of losing in earlier rounds before Newcastle United and the other bigger clubs enter the FA Cup and League Cup!

To draw Blackburn though ten times in 31 years between 1993 and 2024 is remarkable.

Hopefully a good sign though that the last five FA Cup times we have met, Newcastle United have progressed on all five occasions against Blackburn.