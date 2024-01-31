Opinion

Aston Villa fans comments after 3-1 dominant Newcastle United away win – Intriguing

Aston Villa fans had been living the dream.

Over 11 months since their team had lost at home in a Premier League match.

This season, Villa with the very best home record of all Premier League teams – Played 10 Won 9 Drawn 1 Lost 0 Goals For 29 Goals Against 8.

That all changed on Tuesday night though, as Eddie Howe’s Newcastle team pulled Villa apart.

Aston Villa fans watching their side lose 3-1 and it could have been even worse for them, if NUFC had taken more of their chances

Aston Villa fans commenting via their Villa Talk message board after Tuesday night’s crushing defeat:

‘That couldn’t have gone any better for Newcastle. Get everyone behind the ball and pump it long at every opportunity and focus on set pieces.

We need to improve and fast.’

‘It worked. Undone by anti football tactics. Very avoidable.’

‘If you think Newcastle’s tactics were ‘anti football’ you probably need to start watching another sport……they were excellent tonight and had us figured out from the kick off.’

‘Couldn’t agree more. Someone else compared them to Sheff Utd as well!

Who, for what it’s worth, will bully us off the pitch if we play like that on Saturday.’

‘They can be anti football and highly effective. They realised that we struggle to break down teams that sit back so they got 10-11 men behind the ball at all times and defended their box. They then played long to Gordon/ Isak/ Almiron. They lived mostly for dead balls that they made the most of them.’

it was Steve Bruce, Tony Pulis tactics very well executed.’

‘Respectfully…..thats bo..ocks mate. They played around us, over us and through us.’

‘You could tell that was going to happen from the first minute.

Their intensity and pressing was amazing, whilst we just looked half asleep.

Really poor from our team. When we actually raised the intensity, they fell apart but we didn’t maintain it.

The amount of stupid fouls we gave away which allowed them to take the sting out of the game was so frustrating. We have very little football intelligence and when things go wrong we revert to stupidity.’

‘MOTM: Newcastle fans. Loudest fans I’ve ever heard at Villa I reckon.’

‘I can accept our first home league defeat to someone decent and in good form but these jawdee clowns have been neither.’

‘Lost some very important points there, left Newcastle laughing there bo..ocks off, they wasn’t even that good!’

‘Flat performance flat crowd. Second to every ball. Hate Newcastle but they did a job on us.’

‘Zaniolo, Diaby, Cash can f… off, Diaby is shocking, Zaniolo is all over the place and Cash yeah leave it there.

Of all teams to lose our record to … i f…ing hate them geordie c…s, seeing them bounce up and down around villa park at the end just pi..ed me off.’

‘The first 65 mins was probably the most disgraceful effort we’ve put in all season.

Lost the ball cheaply repeatedly, kept passing straight to them or out of play, 1-11 we just didn’t look bothered. 1st goal we had two players there and still the Newcastle player barged past them both to get to the ball. He simply just wanted it more.’

‘Hmmm. Possibly a few fans need to give their heads a wobble and realise that while that was disappointing it doesn’t mean we’re s.it, unai is s.it, the way we play is s.it…

Had Watkins’ foot been four studs further back I reckon we’d have got at least a point.’

‘Truly miserable to put in such a dreck performance against rivals that will reawaken their season as much as it damages ours.’

‘You win some. Hard lessons. Learn and go on. No reason to melt down. We’re going to lose sometimes. That’s life. UTV.’

‘Been coming, dire tonight.’

‘Pathetic.’

‘At least it wasn’t 5.’

‘Absolute shocker from Unai tonight.’

‘I’m officially not having fun anymore.’

‘Hello darkness my old friend.’

‘Unai had a mare as did 80% of our team.

no urgency in the passing when on the ball, and where the hell was the movement off the ball? There was hardly a decent pass on all game.

basically like watching Southgate’s England for most of it.

February not looking good if we don’t seriously improve on that performance.’

‘Newcastle with 1 (one) away win all season, and we manage to gift them their second.’

‘Worse overall night with Emery I can remember. Awful team selection, no motivation and far to slow with the subs. I can’t understand Bailey on the bench but I have gone for Martinez mom because they could have been 6 or 7 without him and I don’t even think Newcastle played that well.’

‘It might not be the most popular view, but I think we were a little luck and a better ref away from a better result and in a way I think you can look at us as unlucky on the night – you have to take your chances though and Newcastle gave us a lesson in that..

Newcastle remind me a little of us under O’Neill, they’re organised defensively, they hit long balls at very quick talented forwards and capitalise with their height on set pieces – it’s hard to play against but limited – they do it very well though and in Gordon they have a real danger on the break.

The referee was shocking, I’m not sure Burn had a foul given against him all game and he could have been booked five times – if the referee had let everything that he thought was a foul go and blown his whistle for everything he wasn’t sure about, he’d have had a better game – dreadful.’

‘Well that was grim wasn’t it.

Horrible performance, them lot were better at everything, especially in the first half.’

‘Dare I say it but we were outplayed both tactically and individually tonight.’

‘They packed the midfield and we could not play through them.

They were the better team on the night to be fair and some of our players (you know those ones) looked like they never played a match together before.’

‘We were outplayed , out thought and out fought.

Seems Howe has Don Unai’s number.’

‘Was at the theatre this evening so only periodically able to check progress on phone. At one early point in the first half I noticed we had about 30% possession and only 1 shot on goal, while Newcastle had about 10.

Just watched the briefest of highlights, not a pretty sight. Looks like the 2nd half was a bit better but we have (I hope temporarily) lost that ability to slice through defences and create scary shooting angles around the box.

So the slump we all hoped wouldn’t happen has now well and truly set in. We will soon be looking over our shoulders at West Ham and maybe even Newcastle challenging us for 5th place. It’s going to be a slog to get back to better form after these recent setbacks. Hope we can manage it.’

‘

‘We have too many key players out of form to keep on getting away with it. Newcastle have spanked us twice this season and thankfully we don’t have to play them again.

It might be a sign of things to come but Newcastle played well against our famous high line. Might need to freshen up the tactics occasionally.’

‘I think Howe and Newcastle deserve credit for that.

They not only pressed us intensively very high, but also backed it up by man-marking our four midfielders so there was no easy out-ball. We had to resort to long punts up to Ollie or out wide which were too often either inaccurate or easily turned over.

It was crying out for a defender to step out beyond the high press and bring the ball out, like Torres would do and Mings used to. Moreno did on occasion but not often enough or effectively enough. Konsa seemed afraid to try.

We compounded that by defending like novices – Schar allowed a free shot for the first, Cash at fault for the third.

The high line defence needs protecting with a really good press and we are not pressing anywhere near as well as required. They had time and space to pick out multiple long balls to expose us.’

‘this has been coming….Its just been highlighted by a strong aggressive team committed to the performance and quick to the ball, to stop us playing.’

‘This was not about full strength….this is about attitude and application…..they are decimated with Injuries, but showed the intensity, urgency, and determination to get a result.

How many of that Newcastle team, would be welcome by the fans, to join us….very few, so its about more than just talent…..we need to look beyond, just talent, for answers to this drop in form.’

‘Best of luck to Newcastle if they think, they have turned the corner on the back of our result….They won’t get gifts, that we bring, from other teams.

When they come up against other physically robust teams like themselves, the difficulty they have had all season away from home, will reappear.’

‘I think we are hamstrung by FFP is the issue, and maybe too many players collected over time, too similar.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (1) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)